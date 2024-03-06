Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, says he is “deeply concerned about the deteriorating electricity supply across the country” and has thus summoned the chief executives of three electricity companies to a “crucial meeting.”

Mr Adelabu, in a post on his X handle on Wednesday, said he has summoned “the Chief Executives of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), as well as the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), to a crucial meeting.”

He said the electricity supply has worsened despite an improvement in electricity generation across the country.

“The Ministry has been exerting pressure on the Generating Companies (GENCOs) to enhance their performance, resulting in a recent increase in generation to over 4000MW.

“Despite this progress, certain distribution companies are failing to adequately distribute the power supplied by TCN, while vandalism of power infrastructure exacerbates the problem in regions such as Abuja, Benin, Port Harcourt, and Ibadan.”

The recent deterioration in electricity supply across the country has significantly disrupted daily life, impacting businesses, healthcare facilities, and households that depend on electricity from the national grid for their essential needs.

Earlier this month, the Nigerian government identified the primary reason for the country’s poor power supply as the insufficient supply of gas to generating companies.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) reported in January a gradual decline in available generation into the grid due to gas limitations.

This reduction in available power affected the amount of bulk power accessible on the transmission grid, thereby impacting the distribution of electricity to load centres nationwide.

There have also been incessant vandals’ attacks on key transmission facilities in recent months, worsening supply constraints.

