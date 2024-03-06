The House of Representatives is moving to establish a new National Tax Crimes and Oversight Commission aimed at combating tax evasion and related offences.

A bill sponsored by Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu and eight others on the establishment of the commission passed a second reading in the House on Wednesday.

The envisioned entity is to be vested with the authority to address revenue leakages resulting from non-payment and underpayment of taxes.

The commission may, however, duplicate the functions and responsibilities of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Tax Appeal Tribunals.

The commission is coming amidst plans by the Federal government to implement the Oronsaye Report, which seeks to reduce the number of agencies and commissions in the country.

President Bola Tinubu recently directed a review of the Oronsaye Report to facilitate the implementation of the recommendations contained in the document.

Debate

Leading the debate on the bill, Nweke Uche (PDP, Rivers) stated that if passed, the commission would prevent and combat tax-related crimes, address all loopholes in the tax administration system and ensure the protection of taxpayers’ rights.

Mr Uche clarified that the commission would not function as a law court and would not replicate the duties of the Tax Appeal Tribunals. According to him, it would primarily focus on overseeing the tax administration system.

“The Tax Crimes and Oversight Commission will not function as a law court. It will not duplicate the functions of the Tax Appeal Tribunals established in accordance with section 59(1) of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2007 and it will not be saddled with any form of quasi-judicial functions,” he said.

The lawmaker added that “the commission will primarily focus on the oversight of the tax administration system.”

The bill was not debated and has been referred to the House Committee on Finance for further legislative action.

Move to establish FMCs in Nasarawa and Cross River

The House also deliberated on two bills proposing the establishment of Federal Medical Centres (FMC) in Nasarawa and Cross River States.

Jeremiah Umaru’s (APC, Nasarawa) bill seeks to establish an FMC in Sisinbaki, Wamba. During the debate, he highlighted the significance of this centre for the people of Wambai, who currently lack access to specialised hospitals.

He argued that the proposed FMC in Sisinbaki, Wamba, Nasarawa State, is crucial considering the considerable distance between Wamba and Keffi, making medical attention in emergencies challenging.

Mr Umaru also emphasised the potential economic development the FMC could bring to the area.

On the other hand, Alex Egbona (APC, Cross River) pointed out the absence of an FMC in Cross River and advocated the establishment of one in Itigidi, which would benefit numerous local governments.

Both bills were adopted without debate and were referred to the Committee on Healthcare Services for further legislative action.

