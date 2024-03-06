The Nigerian Army and Navy troops, on Tuesday, killed five armed men in a firefight at identified IPOB/ESN camps in Ejemekuru in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Mr Nwachukwu, a major general, said the troops overpowered the armed separatists’ resistance with overwhelming firepower and recovered a significant cache of dangerous weapons.

According to him, the weapons recovered included one AK-47 rifle, two pump-action semi-automatic rifles, one locally fabricated gun, two magazines and three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

He said the troops also recovered two motorcycles, two mobile handsets and a camouflage jungle hat.

Mr Nwachukwu also said the troops deployed for counter-insurgency operations in the North-west successfully rescued 15 kidnap victims in the Tsohuwar Tasha area of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara.

He said the vigilant troops responded swiftly to a distress call and immediately mobilised to the scene of the incident, where they engaged the kidnappers in a shootout.

According to him, troops overpowered the terrorists, compelling them to abandon their victims and scamper into the forest.

”All abductees were rescued unharmed.

”The Nigerian Army remains resolute in its commitment to mitigating security challenges in troubled areas.

”We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to security agencies as we continue in our efforts to ensure peace and security in the country,” he said. (NAN)

