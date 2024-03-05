The price of Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, skyrocketed to a new all-time-high record on Tuesday afternoon.

The development follows concerns that the global interest rates may fall, prompting investors to look significantly into U.S. spot exchange-traded crypto products.

According to the data published on coinmarketcap, a platform that tracks live time market data of digital coins, the price of Bitcoin climbed to $69,170.63 on Tuesday—the highest rate the digital token has ever reached since it was officially launched in January 2009.

The new rate surpassed the November 2021’s all-time peak of $68,999.99.

Reports said investor interest has increased since the Securities and Exchange Commission approved 11 spot bitcoin ETFs in late January. This made Bitcoin trade lower and was last at $65,792.

“The bitcoin all-time high marks a turning point for crypto,” Reuters quoted Nathan McCauley, CEO and co-founder of crypto platform Anchorage Digital, as saying.

“Traditional institutions were once sitting out; today, they are here in full force as the principal drivers of the crypto bull market,” he added.

According to LSEG data, net flows into the 10 largest U.S. spot bitcoin funds reached $2.2 billion last week Friday, with more than $2 billion of that going into BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT.O), which opens a new tab.

Within the past 24 hours, bitcoin has traded within an intraday low of $63,460.01 and surged to a high of $69,170.63.

