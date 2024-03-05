The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has sacked the leadership of its Section on Public Interest and Development Law (SPIDEL).

SPIDEL, led by John Aikpokpo-Martins, and other members of the group, were accused of undermining the authority of the NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau.

Consequently, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NBA at its first quarter meeting in Jos, Plateau State on 29 February, ratified Mr Aikpokpo-Martins’ sacking and appointed a five-member caretaker committee headed by Steve Adehi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, to oversee the affairs of SPIDEL.

Several attempts to speak with Mr Aikpokpo-Martins on Tuesday did not yield fruit, as his phone was switched off at each trial.

A statement by NBA’s General Secretary, Adesina Adegbite, on Tuesday, said interim leadership of SPIDEL was inaugurated in Abuja on Monday.

The statement advised members of the legal profession and the general public to desist from having any transaction with Mr Aikpokpo-Martins on behalf of the NBA.

Alleged offences

According to a communique issued on Monday by Mr Maikyau, a SAN and Mr Adegbite, the association said Mr Aikpokpo-Martins and other representatives of the body requested funding support from the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, without the consent of Mr Maikyau.

“NEC condemned the actions of the Chairman of Section on Public Interest and Development Law (SPIDEL) which undermines the authority of the President and the Council. Consequently, NEC resolved and directed the immediate removal of the members of the Executive Committee of SPIDEL,” the NBA communique read.

Part of the allegations against Mr Aikpokpo-Martins was instituting public interest cases in the name of the NBA without the president’s authorisation.

The association directed the withdrawal of all suits initiated on its before by Mr Aikpokpo-Martins.

Some of the suits filed by SPIDEL border on alleged human rights violations by the police and other government entities.

For instance, SPIDEL sued the current Minister of Culture and Tourism, Hannatu Musawa, urging the court to compel the NYSC to revoke the certificates that were issued to Ms Musawa and music promoter Kenny Ogungbe.

“NEC unequivocally condemns the letter written and signed by John Aikpokpo-Martins and Victor C. Onwumere on behalf of the “Representatives of the Nigerian Bar Association to the General Council of the Bar” addressed to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), requesting for funding by the Federal Government of the General Council of the Bar (GCB) in similar manner as the Body of Benchers and Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC), as well as a request that the AGF should not communicate to the members of the Bar in the GCB through the NBA President,” the communique also read.

As a result, the NEC directed Mr Maikyau to write to the Attorney-General of the Federation to express its displeasure over Mr Aikpokpo-Martins’ request.

It also banned the existence of the Body of Vice Chairmen of the NBA and any other forum not recognised by the NBA constitution.

At the state level, the NBA condemned the activities of unrecognised group(s) of persons who parade themselves as officers of the association in Bori Branch, Rivers State.

It directed that a letter be written to the Chief Judge of Rivers State, notifying him of the Idris Shehu-led executive of the Bori Branch of the NBA.

Similarly, NEC directed the 1st Vice President to intervene in the leadership crisis in the Okrika Branch of the NBA, Rivers State, to ensure the conduct of an election.

In Benue State, the NBA reinstated the secretary of the association at the Gboko Branch. The NBA’s 2nd Vice President was mandated to mediate between the Branch Chairman and the Secretary to ensure the final resolution of the issues between them.

The NEC ratified the creation of Eti-Osa and Surulere Branches of the NBA in Lagos State.

Other issues

At the meeting in Jos, the NEC approved the proposed 2024 budget of the NBA as presented by the National Treasurer.

But the NEC deferred the consideration of the report of the 2023 Annual General Conference Planning Committee (AGCPC) chaired by Afam Osigwe, a SAN.

It ratified and approved the constitution of the 2024 Annual General Conference Planning Committee (AGCPC) chaired by Ms Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya and resolved to reconvene for the consideration of the conference fees and budget subsequently.

Concerning lawyers’ welfare, the NEC approved the constitution of the NBA Remuneration Implementation Committee headed by Nr Osigwe.

However, it deferred the consideration of the proposed guidelines for the implementation of the Legal Practitioners Remuneration (For Business, Legal Service and Representation) Order, 2023.

As the tenure of the leadership winds down, the NEC ratified the publication of the Preliminary Notice of Election and Guidelines for the conduct of the 2024 NBA General elections and approved 20 July 2024 as the date for the elections.

State of the nation

The NEC approved a letter written to President Bola Tinubu by Mr Maikyau, in which the NBA decried the widespread incidents of violent crimes and economic hardship.

Also, the NEC endorsed the letter by the NBA President to the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, requesting a copy of the Enhanced Trade Investment Partnership Agreements between the governments of Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Called the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP), the agreement was also expected to unlock new opportunities for UK and Nigerian businesses.

The minister had announced that the agreement would enable British lawyers to practise in Nigeria without obtaining a Nigerian licence.

But the Nigerian government swiftly recanted the aspect of the agreement on legal services, saying it did not exist. This came after it was condemned by the NBA.

However, the NBA has resolved that a legal action be instituted against the Nigerian Minister if she fails to release a copy of the agreement as demanded.

At the end of its meeting, the NEC expressed confidence in Mr Maikyau’s leadership of the NBA.

