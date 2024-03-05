The two apps are owned by Meta, an American company offering online social networking services.
It was observed that the two apps stopped working around 3:30 p.m. Nigerian time.
Facebook logged out users from their accounts, leaving them unable to get back in. On Instagram, some users couldn’t refresh their feeds.
Confirming the outage on his verified X handle, Meta communications head Andy Stone, said “We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now.”
Instagram allows users to create and share photos, stories, and videos with their friends and followers.
Many users took to X, a microblogging and social networking platform, to share their experiences.
READ ALSO: Facebook, the largest networking site at 20, By Omoniyi Ibietan
“It is so hilarious that you’re telling us through another platform—that is your competitor and it’s destroying meta,” X user, Cool Christian Engineer wrote.
Another X user, Evan said “For a minute I thought it was me getting banned or something.”
The cause of the glitch was yet to be ascertained as of press time.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999