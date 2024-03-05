A Magistrate Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday, ordered one of the alleged killers of two traditional rulers in Ekiti state, Bubuga Lede, 25, to be remanded at the Correctional Custodial Centre in Ado-Ekiti for 30 days.

This followed his arraignment by the Ekiti State police command for alleged murder.

Recall that two traditional rulers – the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsakin and the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olushola, were ambushed and killed by gunmen in January this year while returning from a meeting.

Police prosecutor, Osuolale Yomi, an Inspector, informed the Magistrate Court that there was cause to order the remand of the defendant at the Correctional Centre in Ado-Ekiti.

Mr Yomi said the defendant is reasonably suspected to have committed an offence of conspiracy to kidnap, attempt to murder and murder of Oba David Babatunde Ogunsakin and Oba Samuel Olatunde Ishola.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant attempted to kidnap Oba Samuel Adebayo Fatoba and Bamidele Ibikunle Joseph (the driver).

He said the offence is punishable under Section 280, 241 and 234 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2021, within Ekiti Magisterial District on 29 January, 2024.

Mr Yomi said the defendant was arrested in Ikole-Ekiti on 29 January with offensive weapons. He added that the duplicate case file has been forwarded to the Ekiti State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The defendant was represented at the hearing by Olusoji Oladele, a lawyer.

The Magistrate, Olubunmi F. Bamidele, ordered the remand of the defendant at the Ado-Ekiti Correctional Centre for 30 days pending legal advice from the DPP and adjourned the case till 24 April, for hearing.

