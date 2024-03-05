The Federal High Court in Kano on Tuesday ruled that the state’s anti-corruption and public complaints commission lacks the power to investigate former governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje, over his dollar bribery scandal.

The judge, Abdullahi Liman, while delivering judgement in the case, said the alleged offence is a federal offence that can only be prosecuted by the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC)

Meanwhile, responding to the judgement, the counsel to the anti-graft agency, Usman Fari, said they would challenge it at the Court of Appeal.

The agency had last July invited Mr Ganduje to appear before it over the alleged bribe captured on video, but Mr Ganduje approached the Federal High Court, to challenge the power of the agency to investigate him.

Mr Ganduje, while he was governor, was caught on a video receiving bales of dollar notes from a contractor and stuffing them in the pocket of his agbada.

After he left office as governor, the state’s anti-corruption commission asked Mr Ganduje to appear before it to clear his name on the scandal but he declined the invitation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

