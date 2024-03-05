A rights campaigner, Olukoya Ogungbeje, on Monday, filed a suit before a Federal High Court Lagos, against telecommunications companies in Nigeria, challenging the recent barring of phone lines of citizens.

NAN reports that the applicant joined as respondents to his suit, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the Chief Executive Officer of NCC, Aminu Mada, and MTN Nigeria Communications Plc.

Other respondents are Airtel Networks Nigeria Ltd., Globacom Ltd. and Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Ltd. (EMTS 9 Mobile).

In his affidavit, the applicant averred that sometime in January, the respondents had threatened to bar or deactivate the mobile lines of Nigerians, whose phone lines were not linked with their National Identification Number (NIN).

He stated that following the threat, he had proceeded to court and had obtained an order on 22 February, restraining the respondents from barring or deactivating the phone lines of Nigerians, pending the determination of the suit.

According to the applicant, to his amazement, he discovered that on 28 February, his mobile lines as well as those of many Nigerians, had been barred by the respondents in defiance of a subsisting court order.

The applicant, therefore, sought a declaration that the act by the respondents in barring and deactivating the lines of Nigerians from 28 February till date, despite a subsisting court order, is wrongful and illegal.

He sought a declaration that the respondents, being creations of law, are subject to the court of law and its judicial powers, and are under an obligation to obey the same.

Mr Ogungbeje prayed the court to give an order setting aside the entire directives restricting the phone lines of Nigerians.

The applicant also sought an order directing the respondents to immediately unlock and unrestricted the phone lines of affected Nigerians.

He claimed the sum of N10 billion against the telecom companies, as exemplary damages for their unlawful restrictions on phone lines of Nigerians.

Mr Ogungbeje also prayed the court to give an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from taking further steps or action against such affected citizens in relation to the facts of the case.

No date has been fixed for hearing of the new suit.

