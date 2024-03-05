The immediate past Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Olanrewaju Fagbohun, has said if Nigeria was serious about overcoming her numerous socio-economic and political challenges, 14 areas in Nigeria’s constitution are long due for amendments.

Mr Fagbohun, a Professor of Environmental Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) spoke on Sunday in Lagos as the keynote speaker at the 21st annual public lecture and luncheon by the state’s chapter of the Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA).

The lecture with the theme: “Fundamentals of a New Nigeria: Harnessing the Opportunities,” was also organised in honour of two prominent members of the association- Habeeb Abiru and Yusuf Ali, who recently got elevated in their chosen careers.

While Mr Abiru, a judge, was elevated to the position of Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Mr Ali, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was recently appointed as a Professor of Legal Practice by the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The keynote speaker said rather than clamouring for a new constitution as some critics are wont to have, amendments to the identified areas would address the key challenges of governance, security, and revenue generation, among others.

He queried how the constitution has been amended five times within the last 14 years but with these critical areas unable to scale through.

Suggested areas for amendments

According to Mr Fagbohun, the identified areas requiring alteration in the constitution are those that concern “devolution of power”, “removal of Land Use Act from the constitution”, “affirmative action for women”, “state creation and boundary adjustment”, “constitutional provisions to protect election of chairmen and councillors of local government to insulate them from governors”, “state police”, “restructuring of the federation”, “abrogation of immunity clause”, “tenure of office”, financial autonomy for the judiciary and local governments”, “revenue allocation”, “strengthening the independence of institutions”, “citizenship and indigeneity”, and “constitutional roles for traditional rulers”.

Mr Fagbohun said once these areas are properly addressed in the existing constitution, there is no point seeking another fresh document as the nation’s constitution.

He said a constitution is as important as its operationalisation, saying: “Whatever document that is in place will not succeed for as long as operators continue to prioritise self over the nation.”

READ ALSO:

He said: “While I fully agree with distinguished scholars, jurists, and other critics of the 1999 constitution that it could have been better designed to achieve a more appropriate balance of the federal structure, and more transparently provide for the values of democracy, I respectfully believe that the attack on the constitution which holds that it is not a document of the people has long been overtaken by events.

“To continue to tug at it will be a distraction from the real issues which I am convinced has more to do with operationalisation of the constitution. I say this for the simple fact that the 1999 constitution has been in use for close to 25 years. The Provisional Ruling Council that introduced it at the time represented the sovereign. Thus, even if it contravened established norms, that which otherwise is not lawful has been made lawful by necessity. Asserting the illegitimacy of the constitution on this basis at this stage therefore can be no more than for the historical purpose of revisiting our past and re-imagining our shared future.”

Mr Fagbohun urged the new administration of President Bola Tinubu to consider key areas for immediate intervention towards addressing the challenges of hunger, unemployment, insecurity, endemic corruption, and poor leadership across all sectors of the national economy.

The keynote speaker said beyond the challenge posed by the constitution are what he described as the betrayals of public office holders in the areas of violation of procurement rules and regulations for self-gain; utilisation of sub-standard construction materials; usage and production of sub-standard goods and products; outright stealing and mismanagement of funds allocated for the provision of social services and amenities; orchestrated killing of innocent citizens to gain relevance, power or to make the system ungovernable to maintain a corrupt status quo; appointment of unqualified and inept individuals to positions of authority; outdated rules that are creating opportunities for graft.

Others are wasteful prestige projects orchestrated by some governors to siphon state funds; refusal to grant citizens a say in government despite provisions of Freedom of Information law and other relevant provisions of the Constitution; subversion of justice either through negligence, ignorance or corruption by agencies responsible for law enforcement; quick-fix solutions and unsustainable social intervention programmes; and subversion of the rule of law and due process.

Abiru, Ali appreciate honours

Both Messrs Abiru and Ali thanked the organisers for finding them worthy of the honour and pledged to continue to serve humanity with integrity and fear of God.

They also enjoined everyone to remain steadfast in their support and prayers for them, even as they prayed for the progress of Nigeria, individual families and their alma mater- Obafemi Awolowo University.

Law scholar, Popoola, Ebiti others grace event

The whole banquet hall of Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos was, however, thrown into a frenzy when the keynote speaker, in the middle of his speech, spotted a foremost scholar and an authority in Jurisprudence, Ademola Popoola, and urged him to stand for recognition.

Mr Popoola, a professor, thanked the organisers for celebrating the honorees, saying the gathering was a rare one where three legal icons, all products of the law faculty at OAU, would be celebrated at once.

He urged Mr Ali, who was appointed a Professor of Practice of Law to consider pursuing his PhD degree, citing various scholars such as Adeogun Ajose, among others, who were once awarded similar positions.

“There is no point in you justifying your appointment, you are more than qualified. But if you study for PhD degree it will help you in your research,” Mr Popoola advised Mr Ali.

Meanwhile, the event which was chaired by the Managing Director of Lotus Bank Plc, Kafilat Araoye, was also attended by the Chairman of the UNIFEMGA Board of Trustees, AbdulRafiu Ebiti; and a Professor of English at OAU and former Chairman of Parents’ Forum at Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State, Yisa Yusuff, among other dignitaries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

