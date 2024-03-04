Troops under the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have killed three suspected armed herdsmen who attacked them in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

Sunday Igbinomwanhia, a general and Force Commander of the OPWS made the disclosure on Monday in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, while briefing journalists on the attack.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that OPWS covers Nasarawa, Taraba and Benue states.

Mr Igbinomwanhia said that the armed herders during the attack, killed one personnel and injured another who was receiving treatment at a hospital in Makurdi.

According to him, the other troops were currently carrying out a clearance operation to flush out suspected armed foreign herders who have invaded Kwande LGA.

He alleged that those terrorising some villages in Kwande LGA were suspected armed herdsmen coming into the country through the international border line between Nigeria and Cameroon.

In another development, suspected herders killed about three persons in Kwande LGA on Sunday night.

(NAN)

