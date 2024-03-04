The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says it has arrested 15 suspects in connection with the vandalism of a warehouse belonging to the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCTA) in Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

She said two security guards employed by the warehouse management were among the suspects arrested over the vandalism of the warehouse in the Tasha area of Abuja.

Ms Adeh, a superintendent of police said 26 bags of maize, five motorcycles and some vandalised aluminium roofing sheets were recovered from the suspects.

“The Police Command in the FCT is fully informed about the impulsive attack on the Agric Department Strategic food store located at Tasha area of Abuja, on March 3.

“The attack has resulted in the vandalism and looting of the warehouse.

“The command wishes to state that normalcy has since, been restored to the area and the situation, under control,” she said.

The Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat of the FCTA had earlier, confirmed the looting of its warehouse on Sunday, by some hoodlums.

The spiralling hardship in the country has led to many Nigerians trooping to the streets in various cities across the country to protest the harsh economic situation.

Protesters have asked the Bola Tinubu-led federal government to fix the dire situation as well as the various state governments across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

While some states like Lagos and Ogun have rolled out some palliative interventions to cushion the hardship, a lot of the subnational governments are yet to do anything tangible to mitigate the economic challenges facing their citizens.

(NAN)

