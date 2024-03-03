Nigerian club Rivers United secured a dramatic last-minute victory to qualify for the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

In a thrilling encounter at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Sunday, Rivers United defeated Dreams FC of Ghana 2-1, securing second place in Group C.

Nervy match

Sunday’s match in Uyo was tension-soaked as Rivers United knew they needed a win and a specific goal margin to qualify.

Their hopes seemed dashed when Dreams FC took the lead through Aziz Issah in the 40th minute.

However, the Nigerian side displayed resilience, equalising just past the hour mark through Deputy Echeta.

The drama intensified as the clock ticked down, with qualification seemingly hanging in the balance.

In the 10th minute of added time, Kazie Eyinanya emerged as the hero, scoring the winning goal that sent the home fans into a frenzy.

This crucial goal proved to be decisive, ensuring the desired goal margin and ultimately securing Rivers United’s passage to the next round.

Extra drama

Adding a layer of intrigue, APC Lobito of Angola unexpectedly earned their first point of the competition with a 1-1 draw against Club Africain in Tunis on Sunday evening.

This surprising result directly impacted the final group standings, as it relegated Club Africain to third place with 10 points, behind Rivers United’s 12 points (despite having the same number of points as Dreams FC, who finished first due to a superior goal difference).

Rivers United have their eyes on becoming the first Nigerian team to win the CAF Confederation Cup.

