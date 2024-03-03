Reps, Tinubu take different stand on Oronsaye Report

The House of Representatives and President Bola Tinubu may not be on the same page regarding the implementation of the Oronsaye report if the activities of the legislature last week are a guide.

President Tinubu had during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday ordered the implementation of the 12-year-old report

The report aims to reduce the number of agencies, parastatals, and commissions through mergers and scrapping. However, lawmakers are notorious for establishing MDAs.

Many of them wish to establish schools in their constituencies — often using the establishment of schools as campaign rhetorics. While the president set up a committee to implement the report, lawmakers continued the reckless introduction and passage of establishment bills.

The parliament has a significant role to play in the implementation of the Oronsaye report, as many of the MDAs to be scrapped or merged are creations of the parliament. Thus, the implementation would require amendments to different establishment Acts.

However, the reaction from lawmakers in the Green Chamber was more of a mixed signal at best. On Thursday, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, set up a committee, headed by the Leader of the House, Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo), on the restructuring of federal agencies and commissions.

While the move seems laudable, the same House passed a bill seeking to establish the Peace Corps, an entity with similar functions as NSCDC, National Orientation Agency, Police, and others.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari declined to sign the bill in 2018, citing paucity of funds and duplication of duties of existing security agencies by the proposed corps as his main reasons.

Throughout the week, the Order Paper was filled with different bills seeking the establishment of schools, hospitals, and other entities.

Furthermore, the House also adopted a motion, warning the government against the “full implementation of the report” without a thorough review.

The House, following a motion moved by Kama Nkemkanma (APC, Ebonyi), Olumide Osoba (APC, Ogun), and Jonathan Gaza (SDP, Nasarawa), warned that the implementation of the report could present unintended consequences for the government.

The lawmaker said the report “may be described as outdated, especially because of how dynamic society, the economy, polity, technology, and all facets of our national life have been.”

He added that “contrary to the assumption that the full implementation of the report would reduce the cost of governance, with the current realities, the full implementation of the report will not substantially reduce the cost of governance as it does not reflect the current situation in the Public Service of the Federation.”

If indeed the president is ready to implement the report, there might be a need for a parley with the lawmakers on why they may need to halt “establishment bills” and also commit to the “repeal and merger” of agencies as recommended by the report.

Constitutional amendment, Reps reject 50 per cent

Deputy Speaker of the House and Vice Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, Ben Kalu, also released a timeline for the constitution alteration.

Mr Kalu appears to understand the need to wrap up the exercise before the politics of 2027 starts. During a press briefing on Wednesday, he announced August 2025 as the deadline set by the Committee for the exercise.

“It is our desire that on 17 March 2025, we will have harmonised documents considered in the House. It is our belief that by April 2025, we will have the final copies of draft amendments produced.

“We are also optimistic that by 12 May 2025, we’ll have the final clean copy of the amendments bills agreed on.

“And we are looking at 22 May 2025, as a time when we will have the final report laid for consideration and voting.”

He added that “If it delays more than that, it will not go beyond August of 2025 because we believe that by August 2025, the President will receive the bills that will be presented to him for presidential assent. So, our target for the transmission of bills to Mr. President for assent will take place in August 2025.”

Some of the constitutional alteration bills may have an impact on the politics of 2027. For instance, there is the parliamentary system bill and a bill to increase the educational qualifications for elective positions. These bills are political landmines.

One such bill was sponsored by Awaji-inombek Abiante (PDP). The bill sought to make it mandatory for presidential and gubernatorial candidates to secure more than 50 per cent of the total votes cast to be declared winners.

Mr Abiante aimed to amend the 1999 constitution by removing the simple majority rule for presidential and governorship candidates. The bill sought to amend sections 134 and 179 of the constitution, which provide the conditions to be elected president and governors, respectively.

However, lawmakers rejected the bill before Mr Abiante could present the synopsis or lead the debate. Ordinarily, sponsors of bills are allowed the courtesy of leading the debate before rejection. This bill was rejected before he could even debate it.

In the coming days, more constitution alteration bills are expected in the House.

A committee and its “compromised” report

Last week, an ad hoc committee probing the controversial acquisition of OVH Energy Marketing Limited’s downstream assets by NNPC Limited was sacked by the House over a suspicious report.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hassan Nalaraba (APC, Nasarawa), had presented a motion that many of his colleagues described as “suspicious and untidy.” The committee was subsequently sacked by the House.

PREMIUM TIMES had exposed some of the malfeasance surrounding the deal. Ordinarily, the ad hoc committee was in a position to provide answers to some of the questions and probably recommended sanctions. However, it failed in its mandate.

Mr Nalaraba was also accused by lawmakers of presentinh a report that literally “patted NNPC Limited on the back” without carrying out any investigation.

The entire episode further lends credence to the suspicion by Nigerians that many of the investigative hearings are nothing but schemes for extortion or show-off.

Mr. Nalaraba’s report and the accusations by lawmakers should interest anti-graft agencies. But this is Nigeria!

Bill to extend NASS workers’ retirement age earns lawmakers a day in court

The Speaker of the House and seven others have been sued by a group of National Assembly workers over the “Harmonised Retirement Age for Staff of National Assembly Service Bill, 2024.”

The House passed the bill on Wednesday; increasing the number of years in service from 35 years to 40 years and retirement age from 60 years to 65 years, whichever comes first. It then transmitted it to the Senate for concurrence.

The staffers, under the aegis of the Association of Legislative Drafting and Advocacy Practitioners (ALDRAP), in the notice at the National Industrial Court dated 1 March, cited constitutional violations as the reason for its action.

While ALDRAP is challenging the bill in court, the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) is in support of it.

The Chairman of PASAN, Sunday Sabiyi, in a statement on Wednesday, commended the passage of the bill, noting that some workers are making efforts to sabotage the passage of the bill.

“The Union noted with utter dismay the undemocratic actions of some Staff who went around and misled Senators that the majority of Staff were not in support of the Bill when the piece of legislation was slated for consideration in the Senate. For clarity, the Congress resolution was presented to the Leadership of the Senate and all Distinguished Senators for their information and guidance,” Mr. Sabiyi said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

