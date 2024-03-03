A Nollywood veteran, Jide Kosoko, says he is putting his 70th birthday celebration on hold because of the current economic situation in the country.

Kosoko, in an Instagram post on Sunday, appreciated his colleagues and fans who came up with the idea of celebrating his contributions to the industry while he is still alive.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jide Kosoko clocked 70 years on 12 January, and celebrated this feat with friends, family, and well-wishers to express gratitude to God at a thanksgiving service.

Colleagues and fans of the veteran had plans to honour him with a glamorous birthday celebration.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to offer my sincere appreciation to my colleagues who came up with the idea of celebrating me for my contributions to the industry growth and development of our industry while I am still alive and kicking.

“This also falls within the year of my 70th birthday.

“It is my sincere prayer that they will all remain relevant in all areas of human endeavours they find themselves in.

“I have discussed with them, and they reasoned, that the celebration should be put on hold, basically because of the current situation in the country and what the people are going through.

“I am very sure that very soon, the challenges facing the country will be over and we will all be happy for it.

“I am putting it on hold because of the masses, of which I am part of. Thank you all for your understanding!.”

(NAN)

