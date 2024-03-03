The Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hanatu Musawa, has commiserated with the movie industry, family and friends of late Nollywood comic actor, Tolani Oyebamiji, known as “Sisi Quadri”, who died on Friday.

Ms Musawa, in a statement through her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Nneka Anibeze, expressed shock following the sudden demise of the Yoruba actor.

In a separate statement, Ms Musawa also expressed sadness over the death of renowned Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

“l learnt a movie, titled, “Anikulapo: The Return of Spectre,” in which Sisi Quadri played a spectacular role was released on Netflix on Friday and is already making waves.

“His death at this time when he should be reaping the fruits of his labour is untimely and saddening.

“I sympathise with his immediate family members on this unfortunate incident and pray for the repose of his soul,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sisi Quadri dominated the online comedy skit-making and the Yoruba movie industry.

His breakthrough in the movie industry was when he played the role of a controversial personality in the Yoruba epic movie, “Seniyan Seranko”.

He captivated his audience with his unrelenting ability to ridicule his rivals in movies without pausing.

Mr Ibu’s Death

In her reaction to Mr Ibu’s death, the minister described it as “one death, too many.”

Ms Musawa said this was coming just 24 hours after the death of Sisi Quadri.

“I’m deeply shocked at too many deaths occurring at the same time. Mr Ibu was a household name who made families happy throughout his acting career.

“His death at this time is very unfortunate and a sad one for us all in the entertainment industry.

“We will sorely miss him. May his soul rest in peace,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 62-year-old John Okafor was confirmed dead by Emeka Rollas, national president of Actors Guild of Nigeria on Saturday.

Mr Okafor was said to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

(NAN)

