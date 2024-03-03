The remains of Nollywood actor Tolani Oyebamiji aka Sisi Quadri who died on Friday, 1 March, has been buried in his hometown in the Agbowo area of Iwo.

Sisi died after a brief illness at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso.

Marufudeen Lawal, the chairman of the Odun chapter of Theater Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), said the deceased would be missed by his colleagues in the entertainment industry because of his endowed talents.

Lawal said the actor’s body was brought from Ogbomoso on Friday before his internment and prayers were offered at an open field close to his house.

He said the late Nollywood actor played major roles in the industry that would not make his lovers and followers forget about him easily.

“His death was shocking to us because we never knew he would pass away. He did not inform us about his sickness, we would have assisted him.

“We expressed our condolences to his family and loved ones and the entire state,” Lawal said

According to him, plans were on to partner with state governors to ensure that their colleagues benefitted from their Health insurance schemes.

He, therefore, called on Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun to support TAMPAN members by ensuring they all enrolled on the state’s Health Insurance Schemes, which would greatly benefit them.

Meanwhile, Governor Ademola Adeleke described the late actor as a “great talent” who brought laughter and heartwarming moments to audiences.

Adeleke in a statement said the actor’s comedic genius and the memories he created on screen will continue to resonate for years to come.

He also offered his condolences to the actor’s family while wishing them strength during “this difficult time”.

“Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji (aka Sisi Quadri) was a delight to watch in movies. He was a great talent that illuminated homes and imparted valuable messages.”

(NAN)

