Mustapha Abdullahi, Director-General, Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) says the agency plans to cut down carbon emissions in the country to net-zero by 2050.

Mr Abdullahi made this disclosure on Saturday in Abuja at the maiden sensitisation campaign of using improved wood stove in rural areas held at Kurudu Village, Karu Area Council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this campaign is to promote the adoption and use of improved cook stoves in communities across the country.

He said that the country has not achieved a 100 per cent cut down of carbon emissions but it has so far been reduced to one per cent.

The director-general explained that the improved wood stoves were designed to burn fuel wood more efficiently and cleanly, reducing fuel consumption and harmful emissions.

He said that the campaign was not just about providing a new product, but about creating a new culture of clean cooking.

He said that they can also save time, money and labour for the users as well as improve their health and well-being.

He said the commission would provide a feedback mechanism for all to give a review of their experiences while using the cook stoves.

He said, “We are here to demonstrate how improved cook stoves work, and how they can benefit you and your families.

”We will also distribute some improved cook stoves to selected households.

“We will provide training and support on how to use and maintain them.

”We hope that you will try them out, and share your feedback and experiences with us and your neighbors.

“We are going to design a feedback mechanism where we want to hear from them, to give us a review of what they have saved.”

Meanwhile, he said that cooking with a traditional biomass stove was a major source of household air pollution, which causes millions of premature deaths every year, especially among women and children.

“It contributes to deforestation, climate change, and energy poverty. These are serious challenges that we must address as a nation.

“We have not cut carbon emissions 100 per cent but we have reduced it to 1 per cent and we intend to take it to net 0 by 2050, that is our plan.

“We must work towards it. For us to do that, we must be able to attract 4 billion dollars yearly up to 2050 that we have pledged to cut the emissions to net-zero.

“We have also engaged with the local leaders, women groups, youth groups, and other stakeholders to ensure that this campaign is inclusive, participatory, and sustainable,” he said.

Ladi Nahum, a women leader, said that they would keep sensitising other families on the usage of cook stoves for efficiency.

Ms Nahum said that they were using firewood, which was very expensive, time consuming and had carbon emissions, adding that it was not good for their health.

She thanked the commission for this gesture on behalf of Kurudu women, assuring them of getting feedback. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

