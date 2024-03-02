Former Governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda, has faulted the call for Nigeria to return to the parliamentary system of government it discarded in 1966.

Nigeria changed over the American-style presidential system when it returned to civil rule in 1979, 13 years after the military had sacked the First Republic through a bloody coup.

But a group of members of the House of Representatives have proposed a constitution alteration bill seeking to return Nigeria to the Westminster parliamentary system where the government is headed by a prime minister who in turn appoints his ministers from among his colleagues in parliament.

According to Mr Yuguda, Nigeria does not need to change its system of government but to ensure that public officials do not acquire properties illegally and betray the trust of the people.

The former governor spoke in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES’ correspondent on Friday, in Abuja.

He said that the current hardships in the country are a result of economic recession, due to the illegal printing of about N27 trillion injected into the economy by the last administration.

Returning to parliamentary system a waste of time

“Whether parliamentary or democratic, let’s return to God, let’s be truthful, let’s be just, that’s what we call leadership. Even if parliament is returned, where the law will be made as we see now in Nigeria, the law of the country will not be followed, the law of the party is not followed, the constitution of Nigeria is not followed, the law of work is not followed, everyone does what he sees fit and does not think about swearing by the Qur’an.

“In my opinion, as long as this is kept, and we fear God, we remember that we will die and God will ask us in the grave, including all unlawful properties you acquired, you are transparent in the trust bestowed on you, then that’s my democracy, that’s my parliamentary system. Aside from this, everything else is vanity.

The Oronsaye Report

Although he believes that some aspects of the Stephen Oronsaye report on streamlining the federal bureaucracy are out of date, Mr Yuguda praised President Bola Tinubu for starting the spending cuts initiative.

He urged the committee appointed by the president to implement the report to exercise caution in applying the recommendations.

While urging the committee to use its discretion in the implementation of the report he added that it is a bold step since taxpayers’ money was used to produce it.

“The report has taken a long time after its conclusion, but we cannot say that the report is defective completely, there are other good things. So, even if it is one thing that is implemented is good but to dump it completely is what we are against because taxpayers’ money was used to produce it.

“Let the committee look at those aspects that will bring about development and implementation and dump the aspect that is outdated,” he said.

Nigeria’s current economic situation

He said some government officials steal public funds, buy dollars and keep or give Bureau De Change operators to carry it abroad for them.

“This hardship currently witnessed is a result of economic recession. We learned that about N33 trillion was printed illegally and injected into the economy. If you were one, wouldn’t you buy a dollar and keep it, knowing that tomorrow the value of the naira will depreciate? We have seen all the stealings in the country, imagine an accountant general stealing billions, are we for real?

“Let’s be sober, the pride and theft are enough, and our leaders should reject bad things. The government should stand up. Anyone who steals government money should be probed.

“I built this office in 1988 when I was a bank manager. I only renovated it. I have all my property documents. If I tell you that I built this house in Wuse, you will not believe it, but some people will say Isa Yuguda has stolen government money,” he said.

Mr Yuguda served two terms as governor of the North-east state from 2007 to 2015 on the ticket of the then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

