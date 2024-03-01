The Nigeria national men’s football team is set for a change in leadership as the erstwhile head coach José Peseiro announced the conclusion of his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Friday.

Peseiro in a series of tweets expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead the team and acknowledged the significant relationships he built during his tenure.

Peseiro’s appointment in December 2021 came during a period of uncertainty for the Super Eagles.

The NFF, under then-president Amaju Pinnick, sought stability and direction for the national team.

With his extensive experience managing teams across continents, Peseiro was seen as a strong candidate to achieve these goals though some were averse to his choice.

Mixed results

During his 22-month tenure, Peseiro’s results were mixed.

He successfully led the Super Eagles to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, showcasing the team’s potential. However, achieving consistent success proved challenging.

In his parting message, Peseiro conveyed his sincere gratitude to various stakeholders:

“We are thankful; it has been a privilege to be part of this family. We will miss you, but we will always be there for you, no matter where you are. A big hug to all of you.”

“We would like to express our gratitude to Sir Amaju Pinnick (the president who signed us), President Ibrahim Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, Secretary Dayo Enebi, the NFF, all the Staff, and especially all the PLAYERS, with whom leading has been a great pleasure.”

“Yesterday, we concluded our contract with the NFF. It was a pride and honour to coach the Super Eagles. It has been 22 months of immense dedication, sacrifice, emotion, and enormous enthusiasm. We feel a sense of fulfilment.”

The NFF has yet to name Peseiro’s replacement. This leaves the future leadership of the Super Eagles uncertain as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Antecedence

Peseiro 63, played as a striker in his playing days and boasts of experience across four continents.

He holds a degree in physical education/sports sciences and boasts top-level coaching qualifications.

His career includes stints at prestigious clubs like Sporting Lisbon and FC Porto, as well as national teams like Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.

