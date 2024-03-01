The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the promotion of 8,785 FCT Administration employees.

Director of Information and Communication, FCT, Muhammad Sule, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said out of 9,710 Officers across the various Secretariats, Departments, and Agencies (SDAs) that participated in the 2023 Examination Exercise, 925 were unsuccessful.

He also said out of the 3,924 eligible Officers of Common Services Departments that took part in the examination, 3,295 staff were promoted.

Similarly, out of the 933 Professional and Technical Officers who participated in the examination, 918 were promoted; while out of the 1,179 Health Officers, who sat for the examination,1,144 were elevated.

Mr Sule further stated that of the 3,674 Education Officers and Assistant Education Officers that participated in the exercise, 3,428 were promoted.

The statement quoted the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of the FCT, Udo Atang, as commending Mr Wike for approving the promotions.

He urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate the minister’s kind gesture by supporting the leadership of the administration to deliver on the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Tinubu.

“He noted that the minister recognises the commitments and hard work of the Ssaff and encourages them to double their efforts in the service to the FCT Administration and the fatherland.

“The acting permanent aecretary, therefore, urged all staff of the administration to reciprocate the minister’s kind gesture by supporting the leadership of the Administration to deliver on Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly the Ministerial Performance Bond for Presidential Priorities and Deliverables,” the statement said.

