The Kaduna State Security Council has warned against blockage of public roads and harassment of innocent citizens by persons conducting protests.

The warning was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Thursday.

“This follows the blockage of the Gonin Gora axis of the Kaduna-Abuja Road by some protesters on Thursday morning, in response to reports of a bandit attack in Unguwan Auta of Gonin Gora general area, Chikun LGA, thus denying commuters access through the route.

“The members of the Security Council, comprising the Commissioner of Police, Audu Ali, Director of Department of State Services, Abdul Adamu Eneche, Garrison Commander, One Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Muhammad Kana, and the Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, in the company of security forces, dismantled the roadblocks erected and subsequently opened up the road for use by motorists,” Mr Aruwan said.

The state government said the road blockage by the protesting resident was an infringement of the rights of road users.

“The members of the Kaduna State Security Council while interacting with community leaders, expressed dissatisfaction with the menace of blocking roads, a situation which infringes on the rights of citizens and travellers using these roads and other public utilities.

“As of the time of this security update, citizens and motorists are plying the Gonin Gora axis of Kaduna-Abuja Road without obstruction”, Mr Aruwan said.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that residents of Gonin Gora blocked the Abuja-Kaduna highway following an attack on their community by bandits.

The attack happened on Wednesday and reportedly resulted in the death and kidnap of several members of the community.

The angry residents took to the streets on Thursday morning and blocked the busy Abuja-Kaduna highway to protest against the insecurity.

The development caused heavy traffic on the road, with many motorists stranded.

