The Senate on Thursday hurriedly passed the controversial bill seeking to extend the tenure of service of legislative staff at the National Assembly from 35 to 40 years and their retirement age from 60 to 65 years.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibirin, announced the passage of the bill during the plenary after it was read for the third time.

Mr Jibrin, thereafter, constituted a conference committee chaired by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, to harmonise the effectiveness of the bill between the two chambers.

After harmonisation, the bill will be transmitted to the president for assent before it becomes an Act of Parliament.

Domestic staff such as cleaners, security officers, errand staff, craftsmen, clerical staff, gardeners, stewards and cooks of the National Assembly are not included in the provision of the bill.

The bill titled “Harmonised Retirement Age for Staff of National Assembly Service Bill, 2024” was transferred from the House of Representatives for concurrence.

It was first introduced during the 7th Assembly. It was transmitted to the 8th Assembly and subsequently to the 10th Senate.

The bill was read for a second time last Tuesday and all the senators who contributed to it disagreed with the extension of tenure and age of staffers of the National Assembly because it would be cost-effective and there would not be an opportunity to employ and train new entries.

The decision of the majority of the senators forced the upper chamber to step down the bill and direct further research and consultation with stakeholders.

But when the bill was introduced for a third reading during Thursday’s plenary, the deputy senate president who presided over the session did not allow the lawmakers to debate it.

After the Senate Leader introduced the bill, Mr Jibrin hurriedly put the passage to vote and claimed that the majority of the lawmakers supported it.

He therefore announced the passage and constituted a conference committee to harmonise the decision of the bill between the two chambers.

The Senate Chief Whip and senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, was seen raising a hand to comment on how the bill was hurriedly passed but the deputy senate president refused to grant him an audience.

