President Bola Tinubu would on Thursday depart for Qatar on the invitation of Sheikh Tamin Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said Mr Tinubu would depart Lagos State on the two-day official visit to further strengthen cooperation between the two nations in several areas, including security, cultural exchange, and economic development.

During the visit, the President is expected to witness the signing of agreements focused on boosting Nigeria’s real sector and creating value-additive investments.

Mr Ngelale said the agreements would be in the areas of trade, education, culture, solid minerals, digital economy, agriculture, oil and gas, as well as fostering cooperation on counter-terrorism.

He added that Tinubu would also participate in a business and investment forum with top-level executives in the private and public sectors of Nigeria and Qatar, to advance cross-sectoral opportunities.

The presidential aide said that Tinubu would be accompanied on the trip by senior government officials for the signing of agreements.

