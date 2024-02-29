Soldiers attached to Operation Hadarin Daji of the Nigeria Army on Monday killed several terrorists and rescued eight of their victims in Zamfara State.

This is coming at a time when several communities in Zamfara and Katsina States are suffering from relentless terrorist activities.

The motorcycle-riding terrorists have unleashed mayhem on the North-west and a part of North-central Nigeria, killing or abducting hundreds of thousands of residents in the last decade.

Both conventional and unconventional security agents have been battling the scourge.

In a clearance operation on Monday, the soldiers blocked Bayan Ruwa, a notorious axis known for harbouring terrorists, and opened fire on a group of terrorists at a crossing point.

“During the operation, the troops engaged the terrorists with heavy gun duel which, due to superior fighting power, the bad elements fled in disarray and abandoned their captives. Hence, the troops’ timely and prompt response led to the rescue of eight kidnap victims unhurt,” Sulaima Omale, the spokesperson for Operation Hadarin Daji, said in a statement.

Mr Omale, a lieutenant, said the eight abducted victims were rescued “unhurt” during the gun duel that lasted hours.

“The gallant troops who neutralised scores of the terrorists have destroyed the terrorists’ enclaves and dominated the area with aggressive and confidence-building patrol within the general area.

“All the rescued victims were handed over to the appropriate authorities to reunite them with their respective families,” the statement added.

Many soldiers have paid the supreme price in the fight against banditry in the North-west but the terrorists have also been neutralised in several security agents’ offensives.

