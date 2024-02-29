Victor Osimhen stole the show with a hat-trick as Napoli defeated Sassuolo 6-1 in a thrilling Serie A encounter on Wednesday.

Since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, where he managed only one goal, Osimhen has rediscovered his scoring touch for Napoli.

He took his performance to the next level with a memorable hat-trick in this midweek clash.

The Nigerian forward opened his three-goal scoring spree in the 31st minute, tapping in from close range after a well-worked move involving Matteo Politano and Di Lorenzo.

He completed his brace ten minutes later, displaying his pace and composure to beat the offside trap and flick the ball past the goalkeeper.

Osimhen completed his hat-trick in the second half, capitalising on a defensive error by Sassuolo’s Ruan Tressoldi, who gifted the ball to Kvaratskhelia, who selflessly squared it for the Nigerian to tap in.

This performance cemented Osimhen’s place in Napoli’s history. He became only the third player in the club’s history to score at least 10 goals in four consecutive Serie A seasons, joining the legendary Diego Maradona (1984/85 – 1987/88) and Attila Sallustro (1929/30 – 1932/33).

3 – Victor #Osimhen is only the 3rd player in Napoli's history to score at least 10 goals in 4 consecutive seasons in Serie A, after Diego Armando Maradona (between 1984/85 and 1987/88) and Attila Sallustro (between 1929/30 and 1932/33). Legendary.#SassuoloNapoli #SerieA pic.twitter.com/NEgXXaDU1t — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 28, 2024

While Uros Racic had given Sassuolo a surprising lead in the 17th minute, Amir Rrahmani equalised for Napoli just twelve minutes later.

Kvaratskhelia in the second half further bolstered Napoli’s attack, as he added a brace of his own in the 51st and 75th minutes.

Substitutions were made on both sides in the closing stages, but the focus remained firmly on the dominant performance of Napoli.

While Osimhen’s hat trick and Kvaratskhelia’s brace secured a maiden victory for Francesco Calzona as Napoli manager, it marred the debut of his Sassuolo counterpart, Emiliano Bigica.

Napoli are ninth on the Serie A table with 40 points after 26 matches.

