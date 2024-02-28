President Bola Tinubu has reassured Nigerians that the country will survive the current economic challenges and emerge as a greater nation.

He said his administration was working to ensure that the country is reformed for greater efficiency with emphasis on inculcating fairness and equity in all aspects of the national life.

Addressing Afenifere leaders at the residence of Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, Ondo State, on Wednesday, the President said he remained committed to leading Nigeria towards economic and social prosperity.

”We are meeting our obligations to the international community. We have also not defaulted in our obligations to lenders, and we are not going to default. We are navigating the twists and bends on the road to Nigeria’s prosperity,” he said.

Speaking on the yearnings for restructuring the country, Mr Tinubu said his task will be to ensure fiscal and true federalism, adding that things could not be rushed.

He acknowledged the understanding and support of all Nigerians in the face of the tough but temporary economic decisions, assuring them that their patience and perseverance will not be fruitless.

“The economic challenges we have endured since assuming office are not new to me. As a former governor of Lagos State, I faced similar calls for my resignation. But, through perseverance, Lagos emerged as the fifth largest economy in the entire African continent. We must manage this moment with wisdom and grow Nigeria responsibly.

“I campaigned for this office to serve Nigeria’s interests, and I was elected. Some said I would not last in the tribunal and came up with all sorts of predictions, but even when in court, I remained focused.

“We cannot allow Nigeria’s economy to be exploited. We cannot abandon our economy to marauders. I am determined to re-engineer our finances and curb selfish interests permanently,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Afenifere, Olu Falae, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who read the address of Pa Fasoranti, commended Mr Tinubu for his commitment to Nigeria’s progress and expressed support for his administration’s efforts.

“You have kept your word to return to this place where we all prayed for you, and this shows that you are a man of your word,” Mr Falae said.

Pa Fasoranti urged the President to be fair and courageous, declaring that such traits were the hallmark of the Afenifere family.

“Today, you are carrying our flag. We are noted for integrity, competence, fairness, and courage. Your performance so far has shown that you understand the gravity of your mandate, which is to show the Nigerian people that a good government is possible,” he said.

The President also paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in Owo, Ondo State.

The late Akeredolu was laid to rest on Friday in a state burial in his Owo hometown.

The President was led by the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in company with APC chieftains, Bisi Akande and Pius Akinyelure.

Wife of the late Governor, Betty Akeredolu, his first son, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Jnr; Teni Micheal and her husband, Olatunde Micheal; Yejide Runsewe and her husband, Lakunle Runsewe; and Babajide Akeredolu were on hand to receive the President.

Also present were the late Akeredolu’s siblings, namely, Wole Akeredolu and Toyin Akeredolu.

The chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Ade Adetimehin, also joined the family during the meeting.

Mr Tinubu said the late governor was a courageous man whose legacy would linger.

“This sentiment should inspire us to live each day with purpose, to pursue our goals with determination, and to leave behind a legacy that will be remembered fondly by those whose lives we have touched,” he said.

He also acknowledged the courage and fearless nature of the late governor, especially his passion for good governance.

“He truly embodied courage and fearlessness, especially in his relentless pursuit of good governance. I can only describe him as a fearless fighter, his unwavering commitment to the welfare of his people and his courageous nature will always be remembered,” he said.

In her response, Mrs. Akeredolu appreciated the President for the condolence visit, acknowledging that he was a true friend to her late husband.

“On behalf of my family, I appreciate Mr. President. We understood he couldn’t attend the burial ceremony due to the dictates of Yoruba culture. He couldn’t have attended the burial of his younger brother,” she said.

“Coming today is a big deal because we are in a better atmosphere. I also express my profound gratitude to the Southern Governors for their immense financial contributions to the burial.

“Most especially, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who singlehandedly brought Aketi’s remains back to Nigeria. We appreciate this huge show of love and we are grateful and forever indebted to him.

“I requested that Mr. President see where Aketi has been laid to rest and he followed me. We are deeply grateful to Mr. President for coming. He is indeed Aketi’s brother and friend.

“I told Mr. President, yes, Aketi has left but he lives because he left behind legacies. It is our wish that those legacies continue and are built upon where necessary,” she said.

