Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has said the fight against insecurity in the state has been hindered because many vigilante operatives had been “infiltrated” by criminals.

Mr Soludo spoke on Tuesday during a meeting with traditional rulers and presidents-general from all 179 communities in the state, according to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Christian Aburime.

The meeting happened about four days after gunmen killed Silas Onyima, the president-general of Umuoji, a community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

Obstacles

Mr Soludo, during the meeting, said as part of the efforts against insecurity in Anambra State, his administration would start paying selected vigilante operatives as soon as leaders of the communities “re-certify” the selected vigilante operatives.

The governor, however, said it is improper that some leaders of vigilante operatives reside outside communities where they work.

He also expressed concern over insecurity in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state and pointed out that his administration spends most of the state resources on security infrastructure in the council area in a bid to reverse the situation.

Mr Soludo, after listening to questions and comments from the community leaders, said insecurity in the state and the South-east has the potential to drive away investors and affect the entire Nigeria.

“Part of the problem we experience (in the state) is that many of the vigilante operatives took oaths with criminals; they were infiltrated.

“We, as a government, are determined to fix the insecurity situation in Ihiala (Council Area), but the community must be prepared for that, even if it means reconstituting the vigilante force,” he said.

“Communities must show a concerted effort to police their areas and enable them to open on Mondays. They must convince their residents to open businesses consistently, and if this is done persistently, the issue of sit-at-home will eventually die out,” the governor said, referring to the infamous Monday sit-at-home often enforced by a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra across the South-east.

Efforts on environment

Mr Soludo also spoke on his efforts to avoid environment degradation in the state.

“Regarding the environment, we have abolished indiscriminate sand mining in all communities as it is the root cause of erosion. Anambra is shrinking due to erosion. If we don’t take action today, including de-silting our drainages, the situation will worsen,” he said.

“We have implemented a building code for Ndigbo building houses in Anambra. This code requires that an area be left for greenery and water channeling to prevent further erosion,” the governor added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

