The House of Representatives has dissolved its ad hoc committee investigating the controversial acquisition of OVH Energy Marketing Limited’s downstream assets by NNPC Limited after the panel presented a report many lawmakers described as “suspicious and shabby.”

The committee, tasked with investigating the controversial deal, was relieved of its duties on Wednesday during the consideration of the report on the investigation. The task was subsequently transferred to the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) for a fresh investigation.

The Chairman of the panel, Hassan Nalabraba (APC, Nasarawa), had submitted a report to the House, which approved the acquisition and praised the deal.

However, the report was denied by members of the committee, who accused their chairman of failing to carry out a proper investigation as directed by the House but produced a report not signed by any member of the committee.

Background

NNPC Ltd had in October 2022 announced the acquisition of OVH Energy Marketing Limited’s downstream assets. By this acquisition, OVH Energy would be merged with NNPC Retail, a subsidiary of NNPC Ltd.

The assets acquired from the company, which operates Oando filling stations, also include a reception jetty with 240,000 metric tonnes monthly capacity and eight liquefied petroleum gas plants, three lube blending plants, three aviation depots, and 12 warehouses.

But in June 2023, PREMIUM TIMES’ investigation on the acquisition exposed the secret deals and the complicated ownership structure that left managerial control of NNPC Retail in the hands of OVH Energy Marketing.

The report also exposed how OVH Energy Marketing only had about 94 stations and how over 100 stations were leased.

In addition, the report highlighted how Mr Stokman, an expatriate and former chief executive officer of OVH Energy, emerged as the new managing director of NNPC Retail, a development that further compounded the structure of NNPC Retail.

This newspaper also found out that the acquisition of OVH Energy had turned NNPC Retail into a toxic workspace, with officials of the former taking over the latter’s running.

In July 2023, the House of Representatives, following the adoption of a motion moved by Miriam Onuoha (APC, Imo), directed NNPC Ltd to suspend the acquisition pending an investigation by its committee.

Consequently, the House set up the committee with Mr Nalaraba as the chairman and commenced an investigation into the controversial deal in September 2023.

The ad-hoc committee requested the NNPC Ltd to furnish it with information about “registration documents/history from CAC for OVH, Nueoil, and NNPC Retail Limited (NRL), Board Resolution of NNPC Ltd on the purchase of OVH, Audited Financial Statement and Management Accounts from 2015 to Date OVH, Nueoil, NRL and NNPC Ltd” and the “payroll from 2015 to date for NRL and OVH, Board Resolution of NRL/CHQ for movement of the head office to Lagos and evidence of Tax Payments for NRL and OVH from 2015 to date.”

The committee also requested documents on all financial transactions associated with the acquisition, including payment records and fund transfers.

Last September, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, while appearing before the committee investigating the acquisition, said the company now operates like a private limited liability company and entered the commercial relationship with OVH to take over market shares in the downstream petroleum market shares.

Meanwhile, the NNPC Retail ‘concerned staff’, in their letter dated 25 September 2023, addressed to the chairman of the House Committee, and signed on their behalf by Mohammed Muazuo, noted that the request by the committee was not met.

In October 2023, Mr Nalaraba presented a report on the investigation. However, in January, NNPC Ltd pulled out of the deal, saying it is unable to complete the acquisition.

Mr Nalaraba’s report

In the report he submitted, Mr Nalaraba recommended the following:

(I) lift the suspension of the House of Representatives’ earlier directive to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) to halt the acquisition of OVH Energy Marketing;

(ii) urge the NNPCL to sustain its application of the principle of corporate governance, which has given rise to the increase in profit of NNPC Retail from 6.593 billion naira in the year 2021 to 18.4 billion naira in the first quarter of the year 2023;

(iii) urge the NNPCL to sustain the provision of energy for security purposes as provided for in the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021;

(iv) further urge the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to act in accordance with its mandate by refusing and denying facilities to whose operating license no longer subsist from lifting products and the associated consequences that may apply; and;

(v) again urge all facilities that operate within the Midstream and Downstream sector of the oil and gas sector, within the regulatory purview of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, to obtain and renew their operating licenses, including the NNPCL and its Companies, or face consequences as provided in the NMDPRA regulations.

Accusation of compromised investigation

The report was listed on the Order Paper for consideration on Tuesday. However, the absence of Mr Nalaraba forced the House to step down its consideration.

Towards the end of plenary on Wednesday, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen insisted that the House must consider the report, stating that the absence of Mr Nalaraba should not be a reason to delay the consideration of the report.

During the Committee of the Whole, the Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business, Francis Waive (APC, Delta), a member of the ad hoc committee, was asked to present the synopses of the report in absence of Mr Nalaraba.

While Mr Waive was speaking, some members raised points of order, opposing the presentation of the report.

Awaji Abiante (PDP, Rivers), attacked the report, stating that the entire OVH/NNPC deal reeked of corruption. He said “we cannot sit back, and someone will mortgage or sell off Nigeria.”

Speaking on the report, Isiaka Ibrahim (APC, Ogun), said the committee failed to carry out the right investigation, and that it was perhaps due to a lack of time to do a diligent investigation.

He said recommendations on the paper show that the committee did not do proper investigation.

“It tells us that the Ad Hoc committee has not commenced work already. I want to say that the job of the committee should be transferred to a standing committee — the House Committee on Petroleum Downstream — for a comprehensive report,” he said.

The Chairman of the Committee of the Whole and Deputy Speaker, Ben Kalu, asked Mr Waive if he was still willing to support the report.

“The Chairman rules and business comfortably stood before the House and presented a report on behalf of this committee and asked the House to approve the recommendations. Chairman of Rules and Business, do you still want to stand by the report?,” Mr Kalu asked.

Responding, Mr Waive said he only read the report as submitted by Mr Nalaraba.

To this, the deputy speaker asked, “So, on behalf of the committee that you have worked for, are you comfortable with the report? I want you to address the House on the following issues coming up. What were the real issues surrounding the acquisition of OVH by NNPC Limited.”

“Mr Chairman, I don’t think any member of the committee can answer those questions,” Mr Waive said while laughing.

Speaking on the report, another member of the committee, Ibe Osonwa (LP, Abia), accused Mr Nalaraba of acting alone in preparing the report. He said NNPC Limited did not provide the committee with the financial details of the transaction.

“I can tell you that no financial due diligence was carried out. The acquisition price was not checked. Financials were not provided. The report that was provided was not appended by any member according to order 18 (11),” Mr Osonwa said.

In light of the revelations, the deputy speaker directed the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), chaired by Ugo Chinyere (PDP, Imo), to conduct a fresh investigation into the deal.

