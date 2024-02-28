Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has allayed the fear of job losses in the implementation of the Oronsaye Report, which seeks to rationalise government agencies and parastatals.

Mr Idris made the remarks in Abuja on Wednesday at the fourth edition of the Ministerial Press Briefing Series.

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, ordered the implementation of the Stephen Oronsaye Report that recommended the merging of some federal government agencies and scrapping of others.

“The whole idea is that the government wants to reduce cost and also improve efficiency in service delivery. It does not mean that government is out to retrench workers or throw people into the labour market,” Mr Idris said.

The minister said the implementation of the report, which has been on the shelf for about 11 years, is a clear demonstration of President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to fiscal prudence and responsible governance by championing a comprehensive review of the government‘s commissions, agencies, and parastatals.

He said the approval for the implementation of the Orosanye Report, which followed a very careful review, is to ensure that essential services are not compromised and that the needs of citizens are adequately addressed while putting the interests of the nation first and foremost.

“Through the implementation of Oronsaye’s Report, President Tinubu aims to achieve significant cost savings by eliminating duplication of functions, streamlining administrative processes, and optimising resource allocation. This proactive approach will enable the government to operate more efficiently while maintaining the quality and delivery of services to the Nigerian people,” he said.

Mr Idris, who said Nigerians are beginning to see the benefits of the reforms being spearheaded by the president in various sectors, stressed that reports from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicate that Nigeria witnessed a GDP growth of 3.46% in the fourth quarter of 2023 as against 2.54% recorded in the third quarter of 2023.

He added that the NBS report also states that capital importation rose to 66 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2023, reversing a 36 per cent decline in the third quarter. Petrol importation has been reduced by 50 per cent since the withdrawal of the fuel subsidy, while the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index crossed the 100,000 mark – its highest ever.

He said the achievements being recorded in the economy were not merely a stroke of luck but mainly due to the pragmatic reforms initiated by the president, which inspired investor confidence in the Nigerian economy.

The minister said President Tinubu has also given a directive for the design of a Social Security Unemployment Programme to cater for the unemployed graduates as well as the setting up of a Social Consumer Credit Scheme to boost the purchasing power of Nigerians, as they make adjustments given the temporary economic hardship.

He said after the review of the National Social Investment Programme, the president has approved the resumption of the direct payments of N25,000 to 15 million households.

Rabiu Ibrahim

Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation

February 28, 2024

