The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara says the state government will immortalise the late group chief executive officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe.

Governor Fubara disclosed this while paying tribute to the late banker on Tuesday evening at a night of tributes organised by the Port Harcourt City One Love Family, to reflect, celebrate and eulogise the life of the late Mr Wigwe.

Mr Fubara said the late Mr Wigwe lived an impactful life, affecting society positively and his administration is determined to immortalise him as a worthy son of the state, the governor’s spokesperson, Boniface Onyedi said in a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

Mr Wigwe, his wife and son died in a fatal helicopter crash that occurred near the Nevada-California border on 9 February.

The Eurocopter EC 130, which carried Mr Wigwe and five others, crashed on its way to Las Vegas, killing all the people onboard.

Governor Fubara said Mr Wigwe’s death was a double loss —- first as an in-law, and second as a trail-blazing son of the state who exhibited a daring spirit known of Rivers people in pursuit of their dreams and became successful in his career with reckonable social impact.

“I have come to understand something about life, those that God has favoured, blessed and truly cherish, He does not like them to stay too long on earth because he doesn’t want them to get corrupted.

“But the wicked ones, the cruel, that you are praying to die, will stay and they will not die. So, you should understand that what has happened to our brother and his family, is truly painful to everyone. But…”

Mr Fubara advised that people should live a life of value, and be at peace with people they encounter daily.

He enjoined members of the Port Harcourt One Love Family to uphold and continue with those social impact endeavours that late Mr Wigwe devoted his time to.

