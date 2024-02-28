The Senate has called on the federal government to adopt the food stamp measure to reduce hardship and high cost of living in the country.

The upper chamber also directed the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to liaise with relevant institutions to ensure the implementation of the interventionist programme.

The lawmakers made the call on Tuesday during the plenary after adopting a motion to introduce food stamp as an intervention to halt the worsening economic situation in the country.

The resolution was sequel to a motion jointly sponsored by the Senate Whip, Ali Ndume, and the Kwara Central senator, Saliu Mustapha

The food stamp is a situation whereby the federal government provides food-purchasing assistance for low and non-income people to help them maintain adequate nutrition and health.

Mr Ndume, while presenting his motion explained that there is a need for the introduction of food stamp to assist Nigerians to overcome the inflation and high cost of living challenges.

The senator, who represents Borno South on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), urged the Nigerian government to emulate other developed countries with the introduction of the food stamp.

“The reason for the above projection is not far-fetched, as several indicators, which include but not limited to the ongoing conflicts across the country, climate change impacts, escalating inflation as witnessed in recent time, and rising costs of both food and essential non-food commodities, due to fall in value of Naira in exchange market;

“Many hungry and angry Nigerians have been expressing their frustration and anger over the recent increase in food prices by demonstrating on the streets in several cities across the country.

“In other countries, like the United States of America, Food Stamp is a government-issued coupon that is given to low-income and non-income persons.

“It is redeemable for food and it was being used since 1933 to date as a measure to cushion the resultant hardships and sufferings on the poor/less privileged as well as low-income earners,” he said.

Mr Ndume said the agitation for the increase in wage alone cannot solve the problems of hunger and hardship in the country .

He therefore urged his colleagues to support the motion.

All the senators who contributed to the debate supported the motion.

Abba Moro, the minority leader, while contributing to the motion noted that if the food stamp approach is implemented, it will be effective in cushioning hunger.

Mr Moro, the senator representing Benue South on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urged the federal government to adopt food stamps as an interim solution to the challenges facing Nigerians.

Kwara North senator, Sadie Umar, also urged the federal government to approve the food stamps approach.

Mr Umar, an APC member, advised the government to ensure that all vulnerable individuals and households benefited from the food stamp.

“Structures are grown to help in the distribution of the food stamps,” he said.

Sani Musa, Niger East Senator, stressed the positive impact of the food stamp approach.

Responding, the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, commended Mr Ndume for sponsoring the motion, noting that it will be effective in controlling inflation and high cost of living in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

