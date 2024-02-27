After a review of Day One of its two-day nationwide protest meant to end on Wednesday, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended the protest.

The labour body announced the decision in a communique issued after a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which reviewed the execution of the first day of the protest.

NLC said the protest achieved an overwhelming success and attained the key objectives of the two-day protest on the first day.

The communique, which was signed by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, and Acting General Secretary, Ismail Bello, however, directed that there should be simultaneous press conferences across all the states of the federation by the state councils of the Congress, including the national headquarters.

It said it would reaffirm and extend the seven-day ultimatum given to the federal government by another seven days, which now expires on 13 March.

Within the new ultimatum, the NLC stated that the government is expected to implement all the earlier agreements of 2 October 2023, and other demands presented in its letter during Tuesday’s nationwide protest.

The labour body stressed that it would meet and decide on further lines of action if, at the expiration of the 14 days, the government refuses to meet the demands as contained in the ultimatum.

The NLC NEC commended Nigerians for coming out in large numbers to peacefully protest against the hardship and demonstrate their displeasure with the government policies and its twin altars – the IMF and the World Bank.

It praised Nigerian workers for sending a strong message to the government on their united resolve to demand accountability from those who occupy positions of leadership, adding that “the message has strongly resonated.”

Recall that the NLC had ordered a two-day nationwide protest to rally Nigerians to express displeasure with the increasing hardship and hunger believed to have been occasioned by some of the government’s policies.

