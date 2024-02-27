Thousands of residents thronged the streets of Ibadan on Tuesday in protest against the current economic hardship in the country.

The protest began at the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) secretariat in Ibadan located at American Quarters at about 9:30 a.m. before moving to other parts of Ibadan, namely Gate, Mokola, Total Garden and the Oyo State Secretariat.

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, joined the protesters at Total Garden. The protesters were led by the NLC leadership in the state and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Mr Makinde was initially prevented from addressing the protesters who expressed anger at him for not coming to address them during a similar protest last week.

However, after a while, Mr Makinde was allowed to address the protesters.

While addressing the gathering, the governor noted that this was not a period to be pointing accusing fingers. He advised that everyone could work together to make the situation better.

He emphasised the importance of a united front in finding solutions to Nigeria’s economic challenges.

As a way of cushioning the effect of the hardship on the people of the state, Mr Makinde noted that his administration had, since October last year, rolled out different programmes, including the payment of N25,000 and N15,000 wage awards to workers and pensioners respectively every month.

He assured the protesters of his support towards ensuring a better Nigeria and acknowledged their right to protest, pledging to convey their concerns to President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking with journalists, the chairperson of the NLC in Oyo State, Kayode Martins, said the country’s unbearable situation led to the protest.

Mr Martins lamented the rising cost of living in the country, occasioned by the removal of petrol subsidy.

He called on the government to fix the refineries so the nation could locally refine crude oil, adding that the political elite were taking the masses for granted.

In his comment, the chairperson of ASUU, Oyo State chapter, Ademola Aremu, lamented the situation in the country, saying that a hungry man is an angry man.

Mr Aremu said there was an urgent need to address the rising hunger and hardship in Nigeria.

