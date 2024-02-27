Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and partner civil society groups, on Tuesday, took to the streets of Lagos State to express their grievances over the high cost of living across the country.

The protesters, led by the chairperson of NLC, Lagos State chapter, Funmi Sessi, pleaded with the government to put in place strategies to mitigate the suffering of Nigerians due to the removal of petrol subsidy.

The NLC and other unions moved from the convergence point in Ikeja to the State House of Assembly in Alausa, where they presented a letter to the members of the Assembly, and demanded to see Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), and National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), among others, participated in the protest.

Mrs Sessi, in her remarks, pointed out that the majority of Nigerians could no longer afford basic needs, rents, and transportation fares, adding that the NLC wants the government to reduce taxes and rehabilitate refineries.

She noted that the government has not been responsive to issues of insecurity and economic hardship, as people “now find it difficult to eat twice a day.”

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, (SAN), also joined the protest at the House of Assembly, raising concerns about the implications of the proposed implementation of the Oronsaye report, while emphasising that the governor must prepare to address the protesters tomorrow.

Also, the National Treasurer of NLC, Ambali Olatunji, commended Nigerians for coming out despite the threats, and for ensuring a peaceful and well-coordinated protest.

He said, “Nigerians are hungry, we are tensed and appealing to the government to address the issues of hunger and insecurity before it gets out of hand.”

House of Assembly receives protesters

Addressing the protesters, the majority leader, Noheem Adams, and other members of the House of Assembly, acknowledged the peaceful protest, noting that at the last plenary, the members discussed “extensively on issues of hunger and suffering of the people of the state and Nigeria.”

“However, we passed a resolution to the governor to roll out palliatives for the people. And six days ago, he rolled out palliatives and announced the reduction of prices of BRT, among other initiatives.

“We assure you that by the grace of God, things will get to shape in Lagos State and in Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

Mr Adams assured that they will report to the leadership of the House and will look into the bill on social security, adding that the House is ”always on the issue of creating a state police.”

Oronsaye report

According to Mr Falana, Nigerians must reject the proposed implementation of the Oronsaye report, which was intended to reduce the cost of governance in the country.

“In case you are not aware of the implications of that report, it is a 12-year-old report and implementing it will cost a lot of workers their jobs,” he said.

“We are saying to the government, if you want to reduce the cost of governance in Nigeria, it is not by implementing the Oronsaye report.

“Oronsaye studied 262 government agencies. Today, Nigeria has 1,316 ministries and parastatals, so where are we going to start from? So, Nigerian workers must reject it,” he added.

NLC protest

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the NLC scheduled nationwide protests for Tuesday and Wednesday to protest the high cost of living occasioned by government policies.

Prices of goods and services have increased by over 200 per cent across Nigeria since President Bola Tinubu removed subsidy on petrol and floated the naira.

The protest in Lagos took place amid heavy security presence, as policemen manned every major junction along the planned route for the protest, following the Nigeria Police Force’s promise to ensure peace and order during the protests.

