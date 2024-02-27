The protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) against the economic hardship being faced by Nigerians has ended in Kano and Jigawa states with the leaders of the union in Kano calling on the Nigerian government to ignore monetary policy ideas recommended by international lenders.

The NLC’s chairperson in Kano, Kabiru Inuwa, attributed the current hardship Nigerians are going through to monetary policies ”borrowed from abroad”.

Mr Inuwa, who led a protest march from Racecourse Field, amid security cover, delivered his speech to the state government at the Government House’s gate. The procession was received by the secretary to the state government, Baffa Bichi.

Mr Inuwa said the galloping inflation and rising poverty level in Nigeria are due to foreign monetary policy ideas that the Nigerian government has keyed into.

“The international lenders cannot lend you money without stringent conditions. Part of it is for you to remove whatever you are giving to the masses. Why? Because they want your country to be in chaos, and disarray.

“The level of poverty is increasing day after day. Prices of goods and commodities are skyrocketing, prices are increasing on an hourly basis.

“This is why we are complaining. They should allow us to breathe. They should forget about the international lenders. Their policies are only creating problems in African nations because a hungry man is an angry man.

“The international lenders have no goodwill for Nigeria, they want us to be poorer so that there will be chaos in the nation,” Mr Inuwa said.

Appealing to the government to come to the rescue of the downtrodden, the NLC leader said their protest was a wake-up call for the government to do the needful in helping the poor.

“We have enough problems as a nation. Many people are being recruited into criminality that are unimaginable in Nigeria

“We are calling on the government to kindly allow the masses to breathe, let them initiate efforts to at least guarantee food for the common man and to send their children to school. This is what we are asking for.

“We did not see any impact of the trillions the (Nigerian government) collected from them (the international lenders)” Mr Inuwa said.

Protest in Jigawa ends abruptly

The protest in neighbouring Jigawa State ended abruptly as the protesters dispersed abruptly due to poor mobilisation, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

The protest began at Dutse Eid Mosque and ended at the state secretariat of the NLC at Ibrahim Aliyu by-pass, less than two kilometres from the commencement point.

The protesters dispersed after they learnt that the procession would end at the NLC secretariat and not at the Government House because Governor Umar Namadi was said not to be around.

Addressing the gathering, NLC chairperson in the state, Sunusi Alhassan, said the protest was to show displeasure with the state of affairs in Nigeria and to draw the attention of the federal government to the need to honour its 2 October, 2023 agreement with the organised labour.

“We wish to join the entire workers and masses of Nigeria to show displeasure with the state of affairs of our dear country Nigeria, that is why we are out to draw the attention of the government to honour its 2nd October 2023 agreement with the organised labour,” Mr Alhassan said.

He listed some of the demands of the union as the need to fix the nation’s petroleum refineries, stop Naira devaluation, end hunger and poverty, reject IMF/World Bank policies, support local industries, end insecurity, create jobs and bring economic prosperity.

