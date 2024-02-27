The National Population Commission (NPC) has stopped the manual process of registering applicants seeking birth attestation certificates in Abuja.

This comes days after a PREMIUM TIMES investigation published last Saturday exposed how NPC officials had been taking advantage of the manual process of issuing hard-copy birth certificates to extort applicants across the country.

On a visit to the NPC’s annexe office at 17, Lingu Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, where the agency had been manually registering applicants and issuing them hard-copy certificates, on Tuesday, our reporter found out that the notice that was pasted on the gate inviting applicants to walk into the offices for the registration process had been removed.

Instead of the old notice, the new one found on the gate on Tuesday asked applicants to make use of the self-care portal for the registration process.

“Please, all applicant(s) for birth attestation should log in the below website for application: nationalpopulation.gov.ng,” the new notice read.

Our reporter also noticed that the ever-present crowd of applicants that used to gather at the gate of the premises was absent on Tuesday.

“There is no longer birth attestation registration here,” an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), told this reporter, pointing to the fresh notice pasted on the NPC premises.

Commission pledges expansion of online registration assets

Meanwhile, the NPC’s Director of Vital Registration (VitalReg), Sunday Matthew, in the company of the acting director of public affairs, Nkoyo Nwakusor, told PREMIM TIMES earlier on Monday that the commission was making efforts to begin full use of its established digital channel of issuance of birth attestations and certificates for other vital events in Nigeria.

Mr Matthew, who spoke with our reporter at his office at the agency’s headquarters, which is different from the annexe office that was dedicated to the manual registration of birth certificate applicants, said the NPC in 2023 alone registered 12 million births on its database.

“Under the leadership of the NPC Chairman Nasir Kwarra, there have been enormous investments in terms of material and human resources to have a portal for vital events registration,” Mr Matthew said.

He said the development of the portal dated back to 2019.

“Already the online portal has been deployed in 23 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The remaining 13 states will be covered soon,” the director promised.

He vowed that the commission would not allow anyone to sabotage its efforts at delivering a robust and efficient citizen database for Nigerians.

Mr Matthew boasted that Nigeria’s citizen’s database remains the best in Africa.

He, however, pointed out that the commission needed funds to digitalise a backlog of 40 million births.

Last November, President Bola Tinubu launched the electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System (e-CRVS), a data repository, as part of the broad agenda of the NPC to digitalise civil registration of vital events such as births, marriages and deaths.

https://nationalpopulation.gov.ng/news/launching-of-the-national-geospatial-data-repository-the-digital-civil-registration-and-vital

The NPC explained that in collaboration with UNICEF, it “developed the e-CRVS Operational Readiness Assessment Report showing the potential of digital technologies in providing transformative improvements in CRVS and on integrating data from multiple systems to securely store data at scale, in a cost-effective way in Nigeria.”

