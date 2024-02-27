The Organised Labour, under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Tuesday, paralysed activities in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, for several hours when they embarked on a peaceful protest to demand better living conditions.

The workers, led by the State Chairman of the NLC, Kolapo Olatunde, gathered at the popular Fajuyi area, thereby disrupting vehicular movement of those coming into the state capital from Iworoko axis, those coming into the city from old Iyin road, as well as those going into governor’s office and State Secretariat, among others.

Some of the placards displayed by the protesting workers read: ‘Fix local refineries,’ ‘Nigerians are suffering,’ ‘This hardship is unbearable,’ ‘Reduce the price of cement’ and ‘Stop jumbo pay to politicians,’ among others.

Addressing the crowd, Mr Olatunde said that the Federal Government had been economical with the truth about the running of government affairs and the welfare of workers across the country.

The labour leader warned the government against the continued implementation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank-induced policies that have left the masses in untold hardship.

“They are not serious with Nigerian workers. We are calling on the Federal Government that before the expiration of March, which marks the end of the N30,000 minimum wage, we deserve a better living wage.

“They came up with a N30,000 wage award, but they paid once. It was when our letter of protest moved out that they began to pay two months arrears. Some states paid N15000, some N7000 while some didn’t pay anything. They promised to give small-scale enterprises loans, but they are yet to receive anything,” he said.

Mr Olatunde also lamented that the federal government was yet to fulfill its promise of considering 15 million pensioners for a monthly payment of N25,000, stressing that no one had received any money in the state.

“We are standing here to tell the federal government that no to slavery, no to hunger and no to insecurity. Enough is enough. End hunger and poverty now'” Mr Olatunde added.

