Members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and partner civil society groups on Tuesday embarked on rallies to protest the high cost of living across the country.
Protests were held in various states like Lagos, Kano, Oyo and Abuja while there have been reports of disruptions in Borno.
The NLC accuses the government of reneging on an agreement to put in place policies to mitigate the suffering of workers due to the removal of petrol subsidies. The government says it is doing its best.
PREMIUM TIMES reporters are present at the locations of some of the rallies in various states.
See photos of some of the rallies below.
