Tension ran high in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, Tuesday morning as the police deployed officers to the streets to halt the nationwide protest called by the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC) over escalating economic difficulties in the country.

From the early hours of the morning, police units brandishing an array of weapons established a presence along routes leading to the NLC headquarters in New GRA, Maiduguri. This move appeared to be calculated to frustrate the protest, despite previous police assurances.

The NLC had initially received approval for a three-kilometre march from their secretariat. However, the sentiment shifted as the gathered unionists were met with a staunch police blockade, on the order of the state Police Commissioner, Mohammed Yusuf.

The state’s NLC Chairperson, Yusuf Inuwa, expressed the frustration of the workers, stating, “There is no civil servant today that can afford three meals a day because of the economic hardship.”

He stressed the essence of peaceful protests, saying “If organised labour is silenced, no one will remain to voice the concerns of the masses.”

The police sent in more officers as union members arrived for the protest, which was swiftly contained at the gates of the NLC headquarters. Union officials and the police had previously agreed on the protest, but in a sudden turn of events, the authorities insisted the demonstration could not proceed.

Addressing the crowd, the labour leader said he received a late-night call from the police commissioner and the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) requesting a meeting under the pretence of ‘clarification’.

The police, according to the labour leader, claimed they obtained an intelligence report suggesting the protest could be compromised by Boko Haram insurgents.

Despite the setback, the NLC chairperson vowed that the union would continue its demonstrations against injustice.

The police commissioner, when reached for comment by PREMIUM TIMES, confirmed an intelligence report on potential terrorist threats as the reason for deploying stringent security measures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

