A former federal lawmaker from Akwa Ibom State, Nduese Essien, has said that the political comments of the Senate President Godswill Akpabio have been characterised by “inconsistencies”.

Mr Essien, in an open letter to Mr Akpabio over the weekend, analysed some of the comments, both recent and past, of the Senate president.

The open letter was forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES, Sunday evening, by the former lawmaker.

Mr Essien is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party and a former minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

Akpabio’s ‘unverified’ N30 billion comment

Mr Essien took on the Senate president on his recent claim that the federal government, through the Federal Inland Revenue Service, paid N30 billion to each of the state governors to aid in the fight against rising food prices.

Mr Akpabio himself said he had relied on an “unverified” report to make the claim.

“Before making such a public statement, you as the leader of the Nigerian legislature and one of the highest-ranking officials in the current administration, should have thoroughly verified such a claim,” Mr Essien told the Senate president.

“The subsequent rebuttal of this claim by (the) Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and the loud silence from All Progressives Congress governors suggest you did not double-check the information before giving it to the public.

“This serious error, along with previous blunders, harms your leadership reputation. I urge you to stop making hasty and unfounded claims that could inflame tensions or damage the government and the institution you represent. It is important to apply caution when we speak as leaders.”

Mr Akpabio, on Monday, said his N30 billion comment was being “misconstrued”.

In a statement from his spokesperson, Eseme Eyiboh, Mr Akpabio said his “unverified” comment was made with “a well-intended motive of urging state governments to collaborate with the Federal Government of President Bola Tinubu to facilitate strategic interventions to mitigate the prevailing economic situation”.

‘Other inconsistencies’

Mr Essien quoted Mr Akpabio as saying in Uyo in October last year, during the 36 anniversary thanksgiving of Akwa Ibom State, that “all local government areas in the state are oil producing, and that there should be no distinction among them in terms of sharing of resources or benefits.”

The former lawmaker said Mr Akpabio’s comment shocked him.

“I was shocked because throughout your eight years as governor of the state, you never said so, though you were blatant in depriving the oil producing areas of their rights. You refused to establish the Oil Minerals Producing Areas Commission in the state despite demands and pressures, thus making Akwa Ibom the only oil producing state without this commission,” he said.

He accused Mr Akpabio of diverting most of the projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission for Akwa Ibom to non-oil producing areas of the state.

“It is now clear how and why you operated that way,” he said.

According to the former lawmaker, the same Mr Akpabio who claimed that all the local government areas in Akwa Ibom are oil-producing, said on the floor of the Senate that the whole of Nigeria is not oil-producing.

He accused Mr Akpabio of using his position as the Senate president to undermine constitutional democracy in Akwa Ibom State, where he (Akpabio) was once a governor.

“You directed the (Akwa Ibom) state governor not to implement the law establishing the authentic political map of the state. The law was promulgated by the State House of Assembly in 2023.

“As a lawyer, former commissioner for local government and former governor, you cannot deny knowledge of Stubbs Creek Forest and its ownership. Yet as President of the Senate which is the country’s foremost lawmaking body, you were asking the governor to disobey a law legitimately made by the state legislature. Would you ask President Bola Tinubu not to implement a law legitimately passed by the National Assembly?” Mr Essien said to Mr Akpabio.

“You will agree with me that this is not just the highest level of inconsistency, but also a baseless call for executive rascality and rebellion against the rule of law, and you should be conscious of the consequences.”

Continuing, the former lawmaker said to Mr Akpabio, “Again, at another Thanksgiving Service in Eket on 11 February 2024, you advised Governor Umo Eno to reactivate and complete the Qua River Hotel in Eket within the first term of his administration. You claimed you had bought back the property and designed a 16-storey block for the hotel during your tenure as governor and that this could be completed within two years for the use of ExxonMobil and Ekid people.

“Mr President, you were a commissioner in the administration when this flourishing hotel was thrown away for a paltry N50 million. Immediately after that administration you were governor for eight years and never talked about the Qua River Hotel. Rather, you embarked on the high- rise Tropicana Entertainment Centre in the heart of Uyo, against all entreaties, and without completing it. In the twilight of your administration, you embarked on the Four Point Hotel close to your domain and commissioned it without completion. At that time, Qua River Hotel did not still cross your mind. Why now?”

Mr Essien also took on Mr Akpabio on his recent comment that Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited ought to have its Akwa Ibom office in Oron, and “not in Eket”.

As earlier reported by this newspaper, contrary to Mr Akpabio’s comment, Mobil does not have any office in Eket – the oil company has its operational field, Qua Iboe Terminal, in Ibeno Local Government Area of the state.

Mobil is headquartered in Lagos, South-west Nigeria. The oil company has rejected decades of pressure to relocate its head office to Akwa Ibom.

The only functional facility Mobil has in Eket is the residential estate for its managers while the airstrip in the city had been shut down by the company some years ago. The company has a liaison office in Uyo to interface with the Akwa Ibom State Government.

Mr Essien, who celebrated his 80th birthday recently, said in his open letter that the Senate president’s comment was disturbing and intended to incite division in the state. He said Mr Akpabio must have been five years old when Mobil decided to build its Qua Iboe Terminal in Ibeno.

“Agreed, there were alternative locations for the company to choose from. But investment decisions for a renowned multinational corporation like Mobil, are not taken on the spur of the moment or weighted in favour of political considerations as is done in Government House. As governor for eight years, it was surprising that you made no effort to change the wrong political judgment and never compensated the Oron people for the perceived unfair treatment.

“Again, in 2014, when you had unfettered political authority to pick and install an Oron man as governor, you never did so.”

Mr Akpabio’s media aide, Jackson Udom, earlier declined comment on this and other issues when a PREMIUM TIMES reporter contacted him on Thursday.

2027 politics

Mr Essien said the Senate president was plotting on how to take over Akwa Ibom in the 2027 elections.

“In your quest to take over Akwa Ibom in 2027, these unamusing pranks will not be compelling enough to attract support. Oron is populated by intelligent and politically savvy people.

“The 2027 Akwa Ibom governorship election will be more complex than the ‘Warsaw War’ of 2019, which you lost. I, therefore, advise you to apply a little caution; concentrate more on national politics to assist in rescuing the nation from its self -imposed predicaments,” he said.

Mr Akpabio appears susceptible to blunders especially when he is speaking extempore.

This newspaper in August last year compiled Mr Akpabio’s six most embarrassing public comments, after the Senate president mistakenly revealed during plenary that money has been sent to senators to “enjoy” their recess.

Mr Essien represented Eket Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom State, in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2007. He was the leader of the South-south parliamentary caucus in the House.

He was appointed minister in 2010 by President Goodluck Jonathan.

