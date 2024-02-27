The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Adegoke Fayoade, has met with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state ahead of the two-day protest planned to begin today.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the meeting in a statement on Monday night.

The NLC had slated a two-day protest across the country for Tuesday and Wednesday over the high cost of living in the country.

The union claims that the hardship in the land follows the hike in prices of goods and services consequent upon the removal of fuel subsidy and the free fall of the naira.

Mr Hundeyin said that the leadership of the union was invited by the commissioner to look into all areas of the planned protest.

“The CP has equally assured that the police will be on ground throughout the protest to ensure their security,” he said.

Mr Hundeyin said that the NLC chairperson in Lagos, who led the team to the command, Mrs Funmi Sessi, assured the commissioner of a peaceful protest by her members.

He said the chairperson submitted a letter of notification on the protest to the police boss.

The image maker said that the NLC protest would take off from Ikeja Under Bridge to Alausa, the seat of Lagos State Government.

Heavily armed police operatives were seen at Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota and other parts of Lagos on Monday, in readiness for the planned protest.

Earlier in the day, Mr Fayoade had also been to the NLC secretariat to address some other protesters from civil society groups who took to the streets over the cost of living, according to Mr Hundeyin in an earlier statement.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Fayoade addressed the protesters before the procession took off in his presence.

“The procession was peaceful and without any untoward incident,’’ Mr Hundeyin said, adding that Fayoade personally monitored the security operation and the protest.

He stated that the protesters neither caused traffic obstruction nor got involved in violent activities.

He explained that the procession moved from the Yaba area to Maryland, stressing that the police were with the protesters all the way.

“The protesters played their part well and did not obstruct traffic.

“The police provided adequate security and ensured the procession was not hijacked. Everything went fine.

“All the protesters have since dispersed. It has been a good day,’’ Mr Hundeyin said.

(NAN)

