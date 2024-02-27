The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has constituted an eight-member committee to review the Stephen Oronsaye Report on restructuring and rationalisation of federal agencies, parastatals and commissions.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, after the meeting of the council on Monday.

It also listed some of the agencies that may be affected.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that President Bola Tinubu had resolved to implement the report that called for a leaner government by merging some agencies and scrapping others.

The committee, the statement said, comprises the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, Head of the Civil Service, Folashade Yemi-Esan, Attorney General and Justice Minister, Lateef Fagbemi, Minister of Budget and Planning Minister, Atiku Bagudu.

Others are the Director General of the Bureau of Public Service Reform, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, and the two special assistants to the president on the National Assembly.

The Cabinet Affairs Office will serve as the secretariat.

Mr Onanuga said the committee has a 12-week deadline to ensure that the necessary legislative amendments and administrative restructuring needed to implement the reforms are effected efficiently.

“The Council in order to enhance efficiency in the federal service, and reduce the cost of governance, decided to implement the recommendations of the Steve Oronsaye panel on the restructuring and rationalisation of federal agencies, parastatals and commissions.

READ ALSO:

“The implementation involves merging, subsuming, and scrapping agencies with similar functions.

“The Oronsaye report was submitted in 2012 to the Jonathan administration. In 2014, the Jonathan government released a white paper on the report. The Buhari administration, after re-examining the white paper, also released a second white paper in August 2022 but did not implement the report.

“However, the Tinubu administration has decided to confront the monster of high governance cost by implementing elements of the report,” the statement said.

Reaf the full list

LIST OF AGENCIES, COMMISSIONS AND PARATALS AFFECTED BY THE APPROVAL OF THE FEDERAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL MEETING [FEC] MEETING OF 26TH FEBRUARY 2023 ON THE RECOMMENDATION OF THE 2022 AND 2012 REPORTS ON RESTRUCTURING AND RATIONALISATION OF FEDERAL GOVERNMENT PARASTATALS AGENCIES AND COMMISSIONS [ ORASANYE PANEL REPORT]

AGENCIES TO BE SCRAPPED

1. Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate to be scrapped and functions transferred to the Federal Ministry of Finance

2. National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) to be scrapped and functions transferred to the department of Basic and Secondary Education in Federal Ministry of Education.

AGENCIES TO BE MERGED

1. National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA) to be merged under the Centre for Disease Control in Federal Ministry of Health.

2. National Emergency Agency (NEMA) to be merged with National Commission Refugee, Migration and Internally Displaced persons [NCFRMI].

3. Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA) to be merged with Directorate of Technical Aid (DTAC) and to function as a department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

4. Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC) to be merged with Bureau for Public Enterprise (BPE).

5. Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) to be merged with Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

6. National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to be merged with National Centre for Agriculture Mechanization (NCAM) and Project Development Institute (PRODA).

7National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) to be merged with National Centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology (NACGRAB).

8. National Institute for Leather Science Technology (NILEST) to be merged with National Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT).

9. The Nomadic Education Commission (NEC) to be merged with National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult Education and Non Formal Education.

10. Federal Radio Corporation (FRCN) to be merged with Voice of Nigeria (VON) 11. The National Commission for Museums and Monuments to be merged with National gallery of Arts. 12. The National Theatre to be merged with National Troupe of Nigeria.

13. The National Metallurgical Development Centre (NMDC) to be merged with National Metallurgical Training Institute (NMTI).

14. Nigerian Army University (NAUB)should be merged Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA)

15. Airforce Institute of Technology (AFIT) should be merged Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA)

AGENCIES TO BE SUBSUMED

1. Service Compact with all Nigerians (SERVICOM) to be subsumed to function as a department under Bureau for Public Service Reforms (BPSR).

2. Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) to be subsumed to function as a department under the National Boundary Commission (NBC).

3. National Salaries, Income and Wages Commissioned (NSIWC) to be subsumed into Revenue Mobilization & Fiscal Allocation Commission (RMAFC). 4. Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution to be subsumed under Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA)

5. Public Complains Commission (PCC) to be subsumed under National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

6. Nigerian Institute for Trypanosomiasis (NITR) to be subsumed into Institute of Veterinary Research (VOM).

7. Nigerian Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA) to be subsumed under the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD).

8. National Intelligence Agency Pension Commission to be subsumed under the administration of Nigerian Pension Commission (PenCom). 9. The Nigerian Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to be subsumed as a department in the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy.

AGENCIES TO BE RELOCATED.

1. Niger Delta Powerholding Company (NDHC) to be relocated to Ministry of power.

2. National Agricultural Land Development Agency [NALDA] to be relocated to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security

3. National Blood Service Commission to be converted into an Agency and relocated to the Federal Ministry of Health

4. Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) to be converted into an Agency and transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Other decisions of FEC

Meanwhile, the Council also granted approval for the construction of the Lagos-Port Harcourt-Calabar Coastal Superhighway.

It endorsed Messrs Hitech Construction Africa as the concessioner/contractor.

The statement indicated that the first phase, consisting of 47 km, will commence in Lagos, though it did not provide further project details.

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, had last year stated that the ambitious road project is a Public Private Partnership to be tolled upon completion and is expected to connect nine states.

Gbajabiamila leads committee on consumer credit

The statement also said the council established a committee to expedite the setup of consumer credit.

The newly created committee will be chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, with other members including the Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

Additionally, the council approved cash payments to vulnerable households, but beneficiaries must possess NIN and BVN. Social security payments will also be extended to graduates from NCE and upwards, with the statement indicating that the payments will commence immediately.

The president had some weeks ago suspend all social investment programmes under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) following the corruption scandal rocking the agency and its supervisory ministry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

