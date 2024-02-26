IGP battles extortion by officers

Nigeria Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun on Wednesday warned officers against using his name to extort Nigerians.

PREMIUM TIMES, last week, reported the series of extortion by police officers in the country despite three of their colleagues being recommended for dismissal for extorting $3, 000 in Rivers State and the removal of a divisional crimes officer in Delta State from his post for alleged N2.4 million extortion.

The money was recovered from the officers and refunded to the victims.

Some police officers from the Force Criminal Investigation Department in Abuja had while visiting Edo State to investigate a murder case extorted N3 million from a vulnerable Nigerian in Auchi, human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu alleged on X.

The extortion story continued on Friday with the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, announcing the detention of some officers for allegedly extorting N30.3 million from a Nigerian.

Akpata, Okpebholo, Ighodalo become party flag-bearers in Edo governorship

The race for who becomes the next governor of Edo State entered another phase last week as the political parties concluded their primary election.

Olumide Akpata, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association on Friday emerged the governorship candidate of the Labour Party on Friday in Benin City.

A serving senator, Monday Okpebholo emerged the APC governorship candidate in the rerun primary conducted on Thursday. The National Working Committee of the party ordered the rerun after the initial election produced three candidates from parallel primary elections.

The primary of the ruling PDP in the state began with confusion on Thursday as the Deputy Governor of the Edo Philip Shaibu, organised a parallel primary in which he was the sole aspirant. He subsequently emerged as the winner.

However, by sundown on Thursday, a Lagos-based lawyer and former chairperson of Sterling Bank, Asue Ighodalo, Governor Godwin Obaseki’s preferred aspirant, was declared the PDP governorship candidate in the state after emerging victorious at a primary organised by the national leadership of the party at Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin City.

Edo state will on 21 September elect a successor to Governor Obaseki, who is serving the last year of his second term in office.

Akwa Ibom govt to set up agency to sell food items at lower prices

The Akwa Ibom State Government last week unveiled plans to establish an agency that will buy food items in bulk and sell at lower prices to the residents as a measure to bring down the ballooning price of staple foods which has gone beyond the reach of ordinary citizens.

Governor Umo Eno said he has forwarded to the House of Assembly a bill for the establishment of the agency.

Federal lawmaker’s doubtful prediction on exchange rate

A federal lawmaker, Wednesday, predicted that N100 will be equal to $100 in less than 16 years despite the Nigerian currency trading at all-time low at N1,598.54 to $1.

The lawmaker, Clement Jimbo, who represents Abak/Ika/Etim Ekpo Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State in the National Assembly did not, however, explain how that will happen.

Akpan Ekpo, a professor of economics, said the naira may not still exist in the next 16 years unless Nigeria has a productive economy – manufacture goods and earn foreign exchange.

Police explained why they arrested LP national chairperson

There was confusion on Wednesday, a day before the LP governorship primary in Edo State when the Nigerian Police, Zone 5, Benin City in Edo State, arrested the party National Chairperson, Julius Abure, shortly after he honoured an invitation to attend a security meeting with the State Security Services.

Amidst heightened tension in the state, the police spokesperson in the Zone, Tijani Momoh told PREMIUM TIMES that the police acted on a petition from a former youth leader of the party, Anselm Eragbe, who accused Mr Abure of conspiracy and brutal assault.

Mr Momoh said the petition was endorsed by the inspector general of police, who directed the assistant inspector of police in the zone to investigate the allegation.

Mr Abure was later released late Wednesday night.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

