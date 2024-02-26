The police will protect peaceful protesters who take part in the rallies organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to protest the rise in the cost of living, an official said on Monday.

While the police pledged to protect the protesters, the federal government again urged the NLC to cancel the protest.

Police spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi said the police hierarchy has ordered commissioners of police in all states to ensure the protesters are protected.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) scheduled the protests for Tuesday and Wednesday to protest the high cost of living caused by government policies. The labour union also accused the government of failing to implement agreements they had to mitigate the impact of the government policies on workers.

The NLC had on Sunday alleged that the government was planning to sabotage the protest by sponsoring groups to attack the protesters.

In his Monday statement, Mr Adejobi said the protesters would be protected by the police because the police authorities were committed to ensuring that the rights and freedom of protesters were protected.

“In line with its lawful duty to maintain law and order, the Nigeria police force has deployed personnel nationwide and placed them on red alert to monitor the planned protest,” he said.

“All commissioners of police and their respective supervising officers have been briefed and instructed to coordinate the officers on ground in ensuring the safety and security of all the protesters.

“While recognising the importance of peaceful protest, the force remains vigilant against any attempts to hijack such protests by individuals or groups with sinister intents,” he said.

Mr Adejobi, however, warned against violence during the protest. He said the police were fully prepared to respond swiftly and decisively to unlawful activities or acts of violence targeted at threatening public peace, safety and security.

He said the police would not allow the wanton breakdown of law and order and loss of lives and property as experienced during some previous protests in parts of the country.

He said the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, urged the NLC and its partners to adhere to the principles of non-violence and respect for the rights of others.

FEC asks Labour to shelve protest

Also on Monday, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) asked the NLC to shelve the planned protest.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who disclosed this to State House correspondents, said the council deliberated on the proposed industrial action during its meeting on Monday.

He said that the government had fulfilled more than 85 per cent of the agreements entered into with Labour in September 2023. He, however, did not list the fulfilled agreements with the crucial demand by labour being a significant rise in workers’ salaries.

Prices of goods and services have increased by over 200 per cent across Nigeria since President Tinubu removed subsidies on petrol and floated the naira. However, there has not been any corresponding increase in workers’ salaries.

The government has, however, set up committees to work with the labour unions on the salary increase

On Monday, the minister said the NLC should consider the efforts of the government in addressing the challenges and not allow mischief makers to hijack the situation at this critical period.

Mr Idris said the council also approved the continuation of payment to vulnerable households under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, said that appropriate measures would be put in place to verify all beneficiaries.

He said all beneficiaries would be identified through their BVN, NIN and account numbers or electronic wallets even after the payment.

Mr Edun said that the reintroduction of the NSIP was in line with the administration’s desire to address the challenges faced by vulnerable Nigerians.

He added that 12 million households would benefit immediately from the payment of the N25,000 NSIP initiative.

