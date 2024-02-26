President Bola Tinubu has resolved to implement the Stephen Oronsaye report that called for a leaner government by merging some agencies and scrapping some others.
The president’s decision was announced by a presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a post on X.
“Twelve years after the Steve Oronsaye panel submitted its report on restructuring and rationalizing Federal government parastatals and agencies and a white paper issued two years after, President Tinubu and the Federal Executive Council today decided to implement the report,” Mr Onanuga wrote.
“Many agencies will be scrapped and many others will be merged, to pave way to a leaner government,” he said.
PREMIUM TIMES had in a recent editorial called on the Tinubu administration to implement the Oronsaye report as a way of cutting the cost of running the government.
Details later…
