Speaker Abbas Tajudeen has asked the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review to revisit some of the gender bills that were rejected in the last assembly, notably the bill on the creation of extra-legislative seats for women.

Mr Tajudeen spoke at the inauguration of the Constitution Review Committee on Monday in Abuja.

The Speaker, in his speech, stated that the 43-member committee must consider those bills and prioritise them.

“I urge you to revisit the issue of additional or reserved seats for women across legislative bodies, twinning in joint tickets and conferring citizenship on foreigners married to Nigerian women,” he said.

Gender Bills

The National Assembly, during the last alteration exercise, rejected the five gender bills, prompting protests from women groups and civil society organisations.

However, despite the outrage, the lawmakers did not rescind the decision.

One of the bills sought to grant citizenship to foreign-born husbands of a Nigerian woman. Already, a Nigerian man’s foreign-born wife is automatically a Nigerian citizen.

Another bill sought to allocate 35 per cent of political positions based on appointment to women while there was one that sought to create special seats for women in National and State Assemblies.

Decongest exclusive list

Mr Tajudeen also charged the committee to further deplete the exclusive legislative list to consolidate some of the strides made during the last alteration.

The last alteration deleted power, correctional facilities and railways from the exclusive list. Those items were moved to the concurrent list. With the alteration, both federal and state governments can now legislate on these matters.

The speaker added that the ongoing alteration is going to be the most comprehensive ever done. He listed state police and local government autonomy as some of the priority issues.

“We expect the Sixth Alteration under this Tenth National Assembly to be the most comprehensive yet. As such, the task before the Constitution Review Committee is profound.

“The House Agenda is ambitious in its scope and encompasses wide-ranging issues pivotal to our national growth. Among these are: devolution of powers, including state policing; enhancement of fiscal federalism through local government autonomy; further decongesting the Exclusive Legislative List,” he said.

In his remarks, the Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, Ben Kalu, also listed some of the issues that the current assembly is going to prioritise, including resource allocation, state police, and others.

Mr Kalu said, “As we gather here today, it is important to highlight the areas that are currently at the forefront based on the bill proposals we have received so far – some of them include the establishment of state police; state access to mines; increased participation of women in politics; clear specification of the taxes/levies to be collected by each tier of government and the provision for the office of the Mayor of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.”

The deputy speaker added that the committee is time-conscious and that it is going to avoid undue delays.

The event was also attended by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, the Conference of Speakers of State House of Assemblies, traditional rulers, and others.

