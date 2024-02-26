The National Examinations Council (NECO) on Monday released the results of the private candidates’ 2023 Senior Secondary Schools Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Addressing a press conference at the examination body’s headquarters in Minna, Niger State capital, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Council, Dantani Wushishi, a professor, said 50,066 candidates representing 67.35 per cent got five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics.

He added that 62,530 candidates, representing 84.11 per cent, got five credits and above irrespective of English and Mathematics.

According to Mr Wushishi, 74,950 candidates registered for the examinations out of which 74,342 sat the examination.

The candidates who sat the examinations comprised 38,867 (52.32) males and 35,475 (47.68) females.

Malpractice

Mr Wushishi said the examination body booked 8,518 candidates “for various forms of malpractices”.

He said this is lower than the 11,419 recorded in 2022, adding that it shows a 25.4 per cent decline in the number of malpractice cases.

He added that two entire centres in Kaduna and Ogun States were involved in malpractices in this year’s examinations.

He said: “Two Supervisors, one each in Oyo and Lagos States were blacklisted for poor supervision, inability to control the candidates, and for aiding and abetting.

“One centre in Borno State was blacklisted for aiding and abetting by sharing WhatsApp messages to candidates.”

Staff posting calendar

The NECO Registrar also announced the launching of an e-posting software that is designed to address challenges associated with the posting of NECO for out-of-station assignments.

He said the innovation is to address the complaints that usually greet the posting of staff for out-of-station assignments which usually leads to agitations and allegations of lopsidedness, and favouritism in posting for assignments.

“What we are doing today is taking it a step further by digitalising the process and making it seamless, thereby addressing some of those concerns associated with the manual process,” he said.

“With this new development, every staff member will be notified at the beginning of the year about the type and number of assignments they are eligible for, as well as the place of assignment. SMS notification will be sent to all staff after the launch to confirm their 2024 posting statuses. This will later be broadened to include e-mail messages.”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

