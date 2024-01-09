The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it has successfully registered 1.9 million candidates for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) as registration for the examination ends Monday (today).

The UTME is a compulsory Computer-Based Test (CBT) taken by all candidates seeking admission into Nigerian public and private tertiary institutions. More than 1.5 million candidates sit the test annually.

Ahead of today’s closure of the registration portal for prospective first-year undergraduates, the examination body said in its weekly bulletin published on Monday that it has received a successful registration of 1,975,926 since registration started on 15 January.

JAMB had said in previous bulletins that it registered one million candidates within the first three weeks across over 700 accredited registration centres.

It added that 260,249 candidates have successfully registered for the MockUTME, which is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 7th March.

Registrations centres paid

The board also said it has remitted N1.3 billion to the registration centres for their services, noting that it paid N98.7 million in the first week; N295.7 million in the second week, and N279.86 million in the third week.

In the fourth week, it paid N251.9 million; N262.5 million in the fifth week, and N135.9 million in the sixth week.

JAMB said the decision to fix registration charges as part of the examination fee was to bar the private registration centres from overcharging candidates, and that it pays each participating centre at the end of every week, depending on the number of candidates registered by each of them.

“A total of 747 CBT centres were initially approved for the registration exercise out of which five had been delisted and one suspended for engaging in a conduct deemed to be detrimental to the integrity of the exercise,” JAMB said in the bulletin.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

