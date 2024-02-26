Civil society organisations (CSOs) in Imo State have given Governor Hope Uzodinma a three-month ultimatum to conduct local elections in the state.

The CSOs also urged the state’s House of Assembly to pass a resolution compelling the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission to begin the process of conducting the elections before May.

The groups, which included the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, Christian Aid and the Tax Justice and Governance Platform, made the call at a joint news briefing on Sunday in Owerri.

Constitutional violation

In a statement, titled “Imo State Economic Challenges and Debt Management amid Economic Uncertainties in Nigeria,” the state Coordinator of Tax Justice and Governance Platform, Chibundu Uchegbu, said the need for local elections in the state was long due.

Mr Uchegbu said: “The people of the state are no longer progressing as they should due to the absence of leadership at the local government level.

“The last time Imo held a local government election was in August 2018 with the set of elected local government area officials disbanded in less than one year in office – specifically in May 2019 – by a successive government.

“Since that time to date, the affairs of the local government system in the state are being run by unelected officials, therefore, denying the people their democratic rights, aspirations and privileges.

“This is a clear violation of Section 7 (1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, which says “The system of local government by democratically elected local government councils is under this Constitution guaranteed; and accordingly, the government of every state shall subject to Section 8 of this Constitution, ensure their existence under a Law, which provides for the establishment, structure, composition, finance functions of such councils.”

He said that despite the huge sums of money injected into their treasury from the Federation Account Allocation Committee monthly, local councils were not living up to their responsibilities to the people at the grassroots.

“This is because the State Government prefers to use appointees to run the affairs of the local government areas,” he said.

The CSOs urged the Imo State Government not to interfere in the activities of the local council councils after the election to enable them to function optimally.

Imo’s debt burden

The CSOs further decried the “escalating debt burden in the state”.

They argued that the data from the National Bureau of Statistics as of 30 June 2023 indicate that the domestic debt profile of the state stood at over N220.8 billion.

According to Mr Uchegbu, the foreign debt profile at the same time stands at a disturbing $77.8 million, coupled with the unemployment rate level at 56.6 per cent at that time.

He said that the escalating debt burden was affecting the well-being of over 6.7 million Imo population.

He called on the state lawmakers to “enact legislation making it compulsory that every loan collected by the government – both domestic and foreign – should be tied to identifiable capital expenditure, development programmes and projects”.

The CSOs called for the enactment of a Fiscal Responsibility Law in the state, emphasising debt management, transparency and accountability in all fiscal-related matters.

They said the law should define the purpose of incurring debts in clear terms of debts being for projects that would promote value chain development, improve the macro-economic framework, develop infrastructure and build strategic human capital.

They also demanded that the law should “stop borrowing for recurrent expenditure (personnel and overheads) and dilatory capital expenditure that adds no value to economic growth, wealth creation and development, among others”.

The CSOs further urged the governor to prioritise the agricultural value chain, saying that with it, the Imo economy would take a huge leap towards recovery.

(NAN)

